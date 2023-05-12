DUNKIRK — The Olean High baseball team might be wondering what it has to do to catch a little bit of a break.
Within the last three weeks, the Huskies dropped a pair of one-run games (to Allegany-Limestone and Dunkirk) and on Thursday lost a big lead and then surrendered three runs in the seventh to fall to Southwestern, 17-14.
And so it was again 24 hours later in their rematch with the Marauders.
After falling behind 2-0 early, Olean plated a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to give itself a chance. Dunkirk, however, had other ideas, notching a final run in the bottom half to pull out a 3-2 walkoff win in a CCAA I contest and hand Olean consecutive losses in which the winning run was scored in the seventh.
Aaron Vincent tossed six strong innings, striking out eight with five walks while keeping the Marauders off the board after the second inning. Thomas Bates went 3-for-4 and Austin Miles was 2-for-4 for the Huskies (4-10), who outhit Dunkirk, 9-6. Olean also committed no errors to Dunkirk’s one.
The Marauders, though, did just enough to win it.
“We played much better defensively and Aaron pitched a great game,” said OHS coach LesDeGolier, whose team committed five costly errors in Thursday’s setback to the Trojans. “It was one of those deals where we hit the ball harder than they did, we just didn’t find any openings and they did.
“The game-winner was a little dribbler and that kind of summed up the game. But I’m proud of the guys. We played much better defense and saw a good, clean game between Aaron and (the catcher) Caine DeGolier. That was good to see.”
Brady Corbitt went 2-for-2 with a double for Dunkirk.
ALLEGANY COUNTYCuba-Rushford 7, Friendship/Scio 0, forfeitFRIENDSHIP — For the second straight game due to injuries and illness, Friendship/Scio was forced to forfeit due to a shortage of players.
F/S dropped to 4-11 on the season. Cuba-Rushford improved to 10-6.
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 16, Canisteo-Greenwood 2, 5 inningsCANISTEO — A night after suffering an unsightly 11-1, five-inning setback to Fillmore, Bolivar-Richburg bounced back in just about every way.
Landon Barkley struck out seven while allowing just one hit and no earned runs over four innings and the Wolverines collected a handful of big hits. Barkley also reached base five times (4 walks) and he and Reiss Gaines (double) both had a hit and drove in three runs. David Baldwin singled and drove in a run.
B-R (13-4) took advantage of 16 walks and six errors in the win.
“It was good to get back on track,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Landon threw a nice game for us. We hit the ball hard today. They had a bunch of errors, but we really hit the ball hard, which was nice. It was nice to bounce back after (Thursday’s) performance.”
Kevin Sirianni had the lone hit for Canisteo-Greenwood.
AT CANISTEO
R H E
B-R 144 25 X — 16 6 4 C-G 000 002 0 — 2 1 6 Landon Barkley (7 SO, 2 BB), Reiss Gaines (5) (2 SO) and Aydin Sisson, Cayden Gaines Noah Warriner (2 SO, 7 BB), Taige Stewart (3) (2 SO, 3 BB), Kevin Sirianni (5) (1 SO, 5 BB), Evan Sarvis (5) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Thomas Sirianni
AT DUNKIRK
R H E