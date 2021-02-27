OLEAN — The Olean High boys basketball team is on a roll.
Friday night, the Huskies pulled away after a tight first quarter to defeat Salamanca 77-53 in a CCAA West I league game. The win marked Olean’s fifth straight after an 0-3 start.
The Huskies made 14 3-pointers, led by Kamdyn McClain’s six. McClain scored a game-high 26 points, while Jason Brooks added 20 points and Zion James scored 16.
Olean led 15-14 after the first quarter but took a 37-28 lead into halftime.
“First of all, Salamanca is a tough team,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “I think they probably led for the majority of the first quarter. I’ve got to hand it to them, they came out ready to play. In the second quarter we were able to kind of speed the game up to a pace we wanted to play at. Our pressure defense was able to step up. But we had a 13 or 15-point lead with just a couple minutes to go in the half and a couple bad decisions, a couple good plays by them they cut it down to nine at the half.
“So we knew we were in for a fight in the second half. We just came out and fortunately were able to pick up where we left off. Our defense is what sparked us. Our defense led to our offense tonight.”
Lucus Brown scored 25 points for Salamanca (2-4). Jarod White added 13 points.
After their slow start, the Huskies now sit tied for second in the division, a game behind first-place Allegany-Limestone.
“I just told the kids I have a vision of what we can be. At times I’m seeing glimpses of that vision,” Kolasinski said. “It’s a tough thing this year because of the shortened season and only the top eight teams are going to make it to sectional play. But we tried not to panic when we had that 0-3 start. We go to practice every day to get better and we approach the games the same way.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 54, Fillmore 51, OT
FILLMORE — Landon Danaher poured in 30 points to lead Bolivar-Richburg, which avenged a 55-52 loss from earlier this season.
Danaher made a pull-up jumper with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then scored all seven of his team’s points in overtime. Cam MacDonell added 17 points for the Wolverines.
For Fillmore, Carter Sisson scored 13 points while Zach Sisson and Will Roeske had 10 points each.
“Tonight was a really tough back and forth game,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Each team made runs and got leads multiple times. We, again, struggled to understand how to close out a game with a lead down the stretch. Landon really put Bolivar Richburg on his back and carried them down the stretch.
“We need to get better at closing out games, and understanding late game situations, but tough to be upset about a player making shots like that. Great win for Coach (Jeff) Margeson and his team, we will have to recover and get focused on a big week to close out the season.”
Cuba-Rushford 56, Genesee Valley 54
BELMONT — Trent Chamberlain led Cuba-Rushford (3-4) with 27 points. Landon Wight chipped in 11 points for the Rebels.
For Genesee Valley (0-7), Riley Gordon scored 20 points. Morgan Torrey added 13 points and Brock Ellsessor scored 12 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 56, Friendship 33
BELFAST — Devin Harriger scored 16 points to pace Belfast (6-1).
Tony Logue added 13 points and Stephen Struckman marked 11 points for the Bulldogs.
For Friendship (0-6), Garrett Miller had 10 points.
Scio 55, Hinsdale 21
SCIO — Scio star Cam Loucks and his younger brother Brendan both posted double-doubles to pace the Tigers (5-2).
Cam Loucks had 32 points, 18 rebounds and six steals while Brendan Loucks had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Cory Bolzan marked six steals.
“This week, and especially tonight, some of our younger guys picked it up,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “I thought Daniel Fuller, Tyler Nickerson, Ayden Faulkner, Brendan Loucks, all those guys are freshmen or sophomores, they all picked it up a little bit. Then Cam obviously does his thing.”
For Hinsdale (1-5), Parker Keenan scored nine points.
CCAA WEST I
Allegany-Limestone 59, Southwestern 52
LAKEWOOD — Allegany-Limestone moved into sole possession of first place in CCAA West I in knocking off Southwestern, rallying after trailing 21-16 at halftime.
Tyler Curran led the Gators (4-1) with 27 points, while Jayden Gustafson marked 12 points.
Aidan Kennedy and Calvin Ricker had 16 points each for Southwestern (5-2, 3-2).
“It was really physical,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “I thought we settled in and really played well in the second half. Tough battle for first place in the league. I think we’re settling in and finding our identity. It’s good to see their progression as a team. (We’re) growing up quickly.”
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 66, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 26
FALCONER — Josh Halterman led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-3) with 16 points and John Visnesky had 12 points.
Also for the T-Wolves, Gage Furl had five assists and four steals and Miles Volk grabbed eight rebounds.
Nick Erickson led Falconer/Cassadaga Valley with 26 points.
AT FILLMORE Bolivar-Richburg (54)
Danaher 11 3-6 30, Karnuth 1 2-2 4, Baldwin 1 1-2 3, MacDonell 7 3-4 17. Totals: 20 9-14 54.
Fillmore (51)
Voss 1 0-0 2, Rust 3 1-2 7, C. Sisson 6 0-0 13, Z. Sisson 4 1-3 10, Valentine 1 3-4 5, Colombo 2 0-1 4, Roeske 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 5-10 51. B-R 14 31 38 54 Fillmore 18 26 36 51
Three-point goals: B-R 5 (Danaher 5); Fillmore 2 (C. Sisson, Z. Sisson). Total fouls: B-R 14, Fillmore 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELMONT Cuba-Rushford (56)
Frank 3 1-1 8, Chamberlain 11 4-10 27, Lavery 1 0-0 2, Wight 4 0-1 11, Smith 1 0-0 2, Burdick 1 4-8 6. Totals: 21 9-20 56.
Genesee Valley (54)
Murphy 4 1-4 9, Ellsessor 6 0-0 12, Torrey 4 2-4 13, Gordon 9 0-1 20, Platt 0 0-3 0. Totals: 23 3-12 54. C-R 10 23 35 56 GV 10 27 40 54
Three-point goals: C-R 5 (Wight 3, Frank, Chamberlain); GV 5 (Torrey 3, Gordon 2). Total fouls: C-R 14, GV 19. Fouled out:
Gordon (GV).
AT BELFAST Friendship (33)
Moore 3 0-0 8, Golden 4 0-0 9, Stewart 2 0-0 10, Outman 3 0-0 6, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 0-0 33.
Belfast (56)
Drozdowski 2 0-0 5, Ellison 2 0-0 6, Logue 5 0-0 13, Harriger 5 3-4 16, Weaver 2 0-0 5, Struckman 4 3-4 11. Totals: 20 6-8 56. Friendship 5 14 23 33 Belfast 16 30 42 56
Three-point goals: Friendship 5 (Moore 2, Stewart 2, Golden); Belfast 10 (Harriger 3, Logue 3, Ellison 2, Drozdowski, Weaver). Total fouls: Friendship 11, Belfast 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Hinsdale (21)
Byrne 1 0-0 2, E. Cashimere 1 0-0 2, Keenan 4 0-0 9, Rossman 1 0-0 2, Barton 3 0-3 6, Elliott 0 0-4 0. Totals: 10 0-7 21.
Scio (55)
B. Loucks 6 0-0 12, Faulkner 4 0-0 8, Bolzan 1 1-2 3, C. Loucks 13 6-12 32. Totals: 24 7-14 55. Hinsdale 2 6 14 21 Scio 12 23 36 55
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 1 (Keenan); Scio 0. Total fouls: Hinsdale 11, Scio 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Salamanca (53)
McKenna 2 0-2 5, Pond 1 5-6 7, Brown 8 5-6 25, Herrick 1 1-2 3, White 6 1-1 13. Totals: 18 12-17 53.
Olean (77)
James 6 5-6 16, McClain 9 2-3 26, Brooks 8 0-0 20, Potter 2 0-0 5, Ramadhan 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Perry 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 7-9 77. Salamanca 14 28 38 53 Olean 15 37 55 77
Three-point goals: Salamanca 5 (Brown 4, McKenna); Olean 14 (McClain 6, Brooks 4, James, Potter, Ramadhan, Perry). Total fouls: Salamanca 11, Olean 19. Fouled out:
None.
AT LAKEWOOD Allegany-Limestone (59)
A. Giardini 3 1-4 7, Curran 9 7-9 27, Delong 1 0-0 2, DeCapua 2 2-2 7, H. Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2, Gustafson 5 2-2 12, M. Giardini 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 12-17 59.
Southwestern (52)
Munir 1 0-0 3, Kennedy 6 4-6 16, Johnson 2 1-2 6, Pannes 3 3-4 9, Ricker 7 2-4 16, Pirello 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-16 52. A-L 8 16 40 59 SW 10 21 34 52
Three-point goals: A-L 3 (Curran 2, DeCapua); SW 2 (Munir, Johnson). Total fouls: A-L 14, SW 13. Fouled out:
Johnson (SW).
AT FALCONER Cattaraugus-Little Valley (66)
Colton 3 0-0 7, Allen 3 0-0 6, Savidge 2 0-0 5, Perkins 3 0-0 6, Volk 1 0-0 2, Frentz 1 0-0 2, Furl 4 0-0 8, Halterman 7 0-0 16, Visnesky 5 2-3 12, Eisensmith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 2-3 66.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (26)
Erickson 6 0-0 16, Swanson 1 0-2 2, Wood 1 0-0 2, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Stahlman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 0-4 26. CLV 18 37 51 66 F/CV 3 8 23 26
Three-point goals: CLV 4 (Halterman 2, Colton, Savidge); F/CV 4 (Erickson 4). Total fouls: CLV 13, F/CV 8. Fouled out: None.