ALLEGANY — The Olean boys basketball team ended Thursday’s portion of the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase with perhaps the day’s best performance.

On a date that featured six inter-state matchups, Olean and Bradford closed the event’s first act with a classic one. Olean’s 3-point shooting made the difference in a 71-39 victory, as the Huskies enjoyed a smooth shooting night while Bradford’s offense struggled.

