OLEAN — The Olean High softball team had struggled offensively its last time out.
In that one, the Huskies “just did not hit the ball” in a 9-1 setback at Fredonia, coach Steve Anastasia acknowledged.
How did Olean respond?
With its best hitting performance of the young season.
Kiley Anastasia totaled three hits, including a double and three RBI and Olean broke its bats out in a big way, topping Jamestown, 15-3 in five innings, in a CCAA I West matchup on Tuesday.
Emma Edwards and Amy Campbell both doubled and tripled while driving in four and two runs, respectively, for the Huskies (3-1), who jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead and then pulled away from a 4-3 advantage by exploding for a 10-run third. Olean’s 15 runs equaled its output from its first three games combined.
Emma Edwards fanned four over 4 ⅓ innings and she and Anastasia surrendered just four hits (and seven walks) as Olean outhit the Red Raiders, 12-4.
Herivette Dejesus-Colon had two of those hits for Jamestown.
CCAA I WEST
Southwestern 9, Allegany-Limestone 2
JAMESTOWN — Devin Ralson had a triple and two walks in a loss for Allegany-Limestone (2-6).
Gators pitchers Kourtney Magara and Jenna Margeson combined to strike out four and walk four over six innings of work.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 18, West Valley 2, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Brooke DeYoe and Mallory Welty combined for a five-inning one-hitter to pace Portville (3-1).
DeYoe struck out four with no walks over three innings while Welty struck out three, walked one and allowed one hit.
Faith Capito went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored for the Panthers while Mia Hlasnick (RBI, two runs), Mia Welty (double, RBI, three three) and Mallory Welty (double, RBI, two runs) had two hits each.
Eve Niesty (1-for-2) had the lone hit for West Valley (0-5).
Ellicottville 12, Franklinville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland went 4-for-4 with a double and triple and Jocelyn Wyatt hit a home run to lead Ellicottville (4-1) to its fourth consecutive win).
Also for the Eagles, who had 11 total hits, Harley Ficek and Olivia Pitillo both went 2-for-3. Courtney Sexton struck out six and walked one while scattering four hits.
Ava McKune went 2-for-2 for Franklinville (1-4). Panthers pitcher Aubrey Ensell did not surrender a walk.
Salamanca 11, North Collins 3
NORTH COLLINS — Salamanca’s Emma Brown struck out 11 with no walks in a two-hitter, and added two hits and two runs of her own to pace the Warriors (2-2).
Emily Brown hit a solo home run and scored twice for Salamanca.
Makenzie Oakes had a hit, three walks and scored twice while Mariah Downey also scored twice. Salamanca rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning and broke out with eight runs in the sixth.
“I think we played well,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “We finished out the full seven innings, so that was nice.”
Hailey Jasinski hit a home run for North Collins (2-3).