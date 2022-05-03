OLEAN — After a late-inning rally, the Olean baseball team was poised to push Southwestern to extra innings.
But the weather had other plans. Tied 9-9 after seven innings, umpires suspended the Huskies’ Tuesday night CCAA Div. I game with the Trojans at Franchot Park. The two teams are set to meet again on Thursday in Jamestown and will complete the suspended game after their scheduled contest.
Olean trailed 9-3 after the top of the fifth inning after two-run home run by Southwestern’s Dustin Hendrix.
But Olean rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, courtesy of a two-run Cal Vogtli homer, and added four more in the bottom of the sixth.
Thomas Bates hit two doubles for four RBI for Olean.
Olean coach Les DeGolier substituted his ace pitcher Railey Silvis to close the game and Southwestern responded with its top pitcher as well, setting the stage for a scoreless seventh inning.
ALLEGANY COUNTYFriendship/Scio 22, Andover/Whitesville 2, 5 inningsSCIO — Joe Nickerson went 4-for-4 and scored three runs to spark the Friendship/Scio (5-6) offense.
Ethan Davenport pitched a five-inning complete game with six strikeouts and one walk while hitting 2-for-5 with a triple and five RBI.
For Andover/Whitesville, Layton Miller hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Fillmore 13, Hinsdale 3, 6 innings
HINSDALE — Aiden Wagner powered Fillmore’s win, hitting 4-for-4 with a double and Zach Sisson hit a solo home run.
Brent Zubikowski went 2-for-4 with a double for the Eagles. Brandon Buck pitched a complete game eight seven strikeouts and five walks.
For Hinsdale, Henry Schwartz went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 13, Oswayo Valley 8
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville took a 10-3 lead with a seven-run second inning and held on as pitchers Braylon Wyatt and Logan Grinols combined to strike outs eight batters with six walks.
Lucas Marsh had a hit, walk, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Eagles (6-6), who won their third straight.
“Braylon Wyatt and Logan Grinols have been showing strides improving on the Mound. We didn’t help them on defense, we had six errors.
“Hunter Smith had a great day on the basepaths, he stole four bases and scored four runs. We just did enough to win the ballgame today.”
Caedon Wyatt also stole two bases.
For Oswayo Valley, Ian Bilksi (three runs, one RBI) and Cayden Black (two runs, two RBI) had two hits each.
Wellsville 3, Livonia 1
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville pitcher Jerry Havens scattered seven hits in a complete game effort, leading the Lions back to .500 at 6-6.
Havens struck out eight batters with no walks and helped his own cause with a double.
Alex Green hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, extending Wellsville’s lead to 3-1. Tyler Vogel had an RBI triple in the fourth and Cooper Brockway went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly.
“Just another impressive start from Jerry Havens throwing all 7 again today. He’s really found a rhythm and we’re riding his coattails. It’s nice for (the win) to come against a quality team like Livonia, they annually have a very solid team.”
Conner Benitez was 2-for-3 with a double for Livonia.