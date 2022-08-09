OLEAN — In the fall of 2016, with a first-year coach, on the heels of a handful of lean years, the Olean High footbal team turned in an undefeated regular season while reaching the Class B semifinals.
But that wasn’t merely an exception to an increasingly regular rule.
In six seasons under Phil Vecchio, the Huskies have made the playoffs five times, including in the shortened spring 2021 campaign, when only four teams advanced, won two playoff contests and came within a game of Highmark Stadium on three occasions. Now in Year 7, it’s safe to say that Vecchio, even with an average-at-best turnout in most years, has built a program as opposed to a year-to-year entity.
Through nearly two full class cycles, he’s been able to regenerate enough talent to keep the Huskies in the mix. And if it’s going to maintain that standard in 2022, Olean will again have to do just that.
OLEAN LOST a couple of key figures from last year’s 4-4 team that fell by a point (8-7) to Albion in the Section 6 Class B quarterfinals, including Big 30 all-stars Railey Silvis and Jamison Pittman, and Julius Childs. That leaves a sizable hole, as Silvis was a three-year starting quarterback who, along with Pittman, formed one of the best QB-RB tandems in the Big 30.
The Huskies, though, have been in — and succeeded in the face of — this position before. Two reasons to think they’ll do it again? They return eight starters from last year, including one of the area’s top playmakers in wideout/defensive back Cade Anastasia. And they figure to have slightly better numbers (between 25-28 at the varsity level) after hovering around the teens to start last season.
“It’s the same thing, we do lose three core guys, but we’ve got a lot of guys coming back that saw a lot of meaningful snaps last year,” said Vecchio, now 30-20 in six years on the OHS sideline. “You wish you had certain guys for another year, but that’s high school football …
“(Those) three were great for us, and we’re certainly going to miss them. But it’s closing one page and opening another.”
OLEAN’S 2022 chapter will almost certainly start on the interior.
Skilled losses aside (Childs was a starting tight end), the Huskies welcome back three starting linemen, and five letterwinners at those positions, highlighted by Chris Bargy, a first team league all-star, Lucas Brushingham (second team) and Jadon Blazejewski (honorable mention). The clear strength this fall, Vecchio agreed, a veteran line should help ease the transition at the skilled spots.
But even with those, there’s a foundation in Anastasia, a first team league all-star at safety who logged six interceptions and six touchdown receptions in 2021, and Danny Havers, a second team linebacker who also saw some reps in the backfield.
“(Chris) came up halfway through his freshman year … he’s a solid, solid kid,” Vecchio noted. “Jadon started both ways for us last year, Lucas started both ways. Cade had an outstanding year, and he’s been great, he’s looked really good in the 7-on-7s. He’ll certainly be a catalyst for us.
“Danny is another guy, he got some time as a freshman in that spring season, started (on defense) last year. Ryan Isenberg saw a lot of time at outside linebacker and our slot receiver. So there’s some pieces there.”
HAVERS COULD well lead what Vecchio described as a backfield by committee this fall. But what about perhaps the most pressing question facing the Huskies? How do they go about replacing Silvis, one of the area’s more dynamic quarterbacks who last year threw for 943 yards and 14 TDs, ran for 448 more and led Olean to three-straight playoff appearances?
So far, there are two potential options to fill that spot: Thomas Bates, who hasn’t played varsity football, but has been one of the school’s top overall athletes as a tennis, baseball and soccer player, and Joe Mest, a 6-foot-2 freshman who’s already begun to show flashes.
In either case, the Huskies figure to lean more on the run as either, or both, become more comfortable under center.
“We believe Thomas is gonna come out for football this year,” Vecchio said, “which would be a great addition for us; he’s a great athlete. And Joe, as a freshman, has actually looked really good in 7-on-7. Thomas has had some elbow issues from baseball, so he hasn’t been able to throw much, so it’ll be an interesting next couple of weeks.”
Of the backfield, he added: “Memphis App is a player that started at corner last year and was a backup tailback. He’ll be looked at, Danny will be looked at. We’re hoping Isaiah Smith comes out; he played basketball for JVs last year. I think he could help. hopefully. But it’ll be interesting; camp will be very important.”
DESPITE SOME experience, Olean will be young this fall, returning just seven senior letterwinners and five juniors (but for as thin as those classes are, Vecchio said, the Huskies are seeing solid numbers from 10th grade down). It also must fill some of those most critical positions on the field for the first time in a few years.
In that way, the two weeks of practice leading into its season-opener on the road at East Aurora/Dunkirk will be as important as any in Vecchio’s tenure.
Olean, though, has done an admirable job of ushering in that next competitive lineup each year. And in 2022, it could well benefit from a shakeup in Class B leagues (from the North and South back to B-1 and 2) that will see the departure of perennial power Pioneer, sectional semifinalist West Seneca East and heavyweight Iroquois, which ranked No. 1 in the state for a time, and the addition of Falconer and Maryvale, plus an enticing non-league matchup against Allegany-Limestone.
Olean, seven years later, has a culture in place. There’s an expectation again to make the playoffs, to at least have a chance of reaching the stadium. And that’s no less the case this fall.
“We hope that’s what they expect.,” Vecchio said. “I’m incredibly proud of what our players in the last six years have done. Because we’ve never been super heavy in numbers, but we’ve had really tough guys that cared about it and worked hard; our coaching staff has been wonderful throughout this time.
“It’s just kind of a collection of everybody working towards the same goal. We hope that’s the expectation. The kids say, ‘Hey this is the year, this is our year.’”
THE RETURNING starters:
Cade Anastasia, senior, 6-3, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Memphis App, senior, 5-11, 150, running back/defensive back
Chris Bargy, senior, 5-10, 200, line both ways
Jadon Blazejewski, senior, 5-7, 245, line both ways
Lucas Brushingham, senior, 6-2, 210, offensive line/defensive end
Danny Havers, junior, 5-10, 180, running back/linebacker
Ryan Isenberg, junior, 6-1, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Alex Linderman, junior, 6-0, 155, kicker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Aiden Dobson, senior, 6-0, 175, line both ways
Gabe Milligan, junior, 6-5, 190, line both ways
Brysen Riehle, junior, 5-10, 170, wide receiver/linebacker
Noah Gallo, sophomore, 5-7, 165, running back/linebacker
Manoah Miketish, sophomore, 5-10, 170, running back/linebacker
Caedyn Tingley, sophomore, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Landon Tilly, senior, 5-11, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
{h4 style=”text-align: center ”}Offense{/h4}Quarterbacks:
Joe Mest (fr., 6-2, 155), Thomas Bates (sr., 5-11, 175), App
Running Backs:
Havers, App, Gallo, Miketish, Domonick Hirliman (fr., 5-8, 145)
Ends/Receivers:
Anastasia, Isenberg, Bates, Isaiah Smith (jr., 6-0, 165), Tingley, Andrew Shaul (so., 5-9, 165), Riehle, Blake Kinnaird (so., 5-8, 145), Tilly
Guards/Tackles:
Bargy, Blazejewski, George Schrieber (sr., 5-11, 200), Milligan, Jayden Marvin (so., 5-10, 190), Dana Ginnery (so., 5-11, 215), Jackson Kahm (so., 5-8, 180), Levi Otero, Spencer Greenstein, Gavin Champlin
Centers:
Brushingham, Blazejewski
{h4 style=”text-align: center ”}Defense{/h4} Ends: Brushingham, Milligan, Dobson, Otero
Guards/Tackles:
Bargy, Blazejewski, Marvin, Ginnery, Greenstein, Champlin
Linebackers:
Havers, Gallo, Miketish, Riehle, Kahm, Shaul
Defensive Backs:
Anastasia, App, Isenberg, Tingley, Smith, Tilly, Bates, Kinnaird, Mest
Kickers:
Linderman THE SCHEDULE: September 2 — at East Aurora, 7 p.m. 9 — at Dunkirk, 7 p.m. 16 — Albion, 7 p.m. 24 — at Falconer, 7 p.m. 30 — Cheektowaga, 7 p.m. October 7 — Lake Shore, 7 p.m. 15 — at Maryvale, 7 p.m. 22 — Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.
