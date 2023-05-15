ST. BONAVENTURE — The Olean High softball team may have had a collectively bad taste in its mouth to end the weekend. After all, the Huskies had dropped back-to-back games — both to teams they’d beaten earlier in the year — to lose their stranglehold on first place in the league standings.
But as it opened a new week, Olean had a lot to be content about.
Emma Bates tossed a three-hit shutout and Anna Bates went 3-for-4 to key the Huskies to a 14-0, five-inning, bounce-back victory over Allegany-Limestone in CCAA I West action on Monday at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field. With the win, Olean ended its regular season on a high note, clinched a share of the league title with Fredonia (and potentially Falconer, as all three could finish the league year 10-2), finished the spring a solid 14-3 and clinched the No. 2 seed in the Class B1 playoffs.
Mallory Carter (double) and Amy Campbell both went 2-for-3 while driving in three and two runs, respectively, while Ariel Maine (double) and Angelina Mesiarik both had two hits and an RBI for the Huskies. Olivia Kratts had a hit and drove in three runs, Edwards and Ava Finch (RBI) both doubled and Alaina Hirliman added two RBI as Olean collected 15 hits as a team.
Edwards struck out eight and had just one walk.
“The girls hit well all the way through the lineup today.,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia said. “I hope this carries over into the playoffs on Thursday.
“The B-1s are going to be tough this year, there are a lot of good teams. (We’re) just happy to clinch the No. 2 seed and we’ll just see what happens.”
Addison Thornton had a hit and drew the lone walk for the Gators (2-15).
CCAA II EAST
Portville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
PORTVILLE — Seniors Sam Steadman (double, RBI, run) and Teagan Kosinski (hit, RBI, 2 runs) made key contributions to lead Portville to a Senior Night triumph.
Senior Alisha Dickerson fanned 10 while scattering seven hits and three walks for the Panthers, who finished the regular season 13-4, including a perfect 12-0 in league play.
Mattison Foster finished 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs and Avery DeFazio chipped in two hits. Portville built up a 10-0 lead through three innings, setting the tone with a five-run first.
“We appreciate the effort of all five of our seniors, including Myah Wilson and Kelsey Bradford,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-11, 4-8), Madison Rogan went 2-for-3 while Ellie Locicero (run) and Kylie Unruh (RBI) both singled. Grace Arnold struck out six while allowing eight hits and walking four.
Ellicottville 18, North Collins 8
ELLICOTTVILLE — After dropping a wild 14-13 decision in which North Collins walked off back on April 27, Ellicottville won convincingly this time around.
Teaghan Finn went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple and Ryah Quinn was 3-for-5 to key Ellicottville (9-5). Allison Rowland went 2-for-4 with two doubles, Ande Northrup was 2-for-4 with a triple and Jaida Mendell homered for the home Eagles.
Ellicottville racked up 19 hits on the night. Up 8-7 through two innings, the Eagles plated 10 of the next 11 runs to pull away.
Jaylee Jimerson went 3-for-4 with two doubles while Catherine Ayers also went 3-for-4 for North Collins (8-10).