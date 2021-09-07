OLEAN — The Olean High girls soccer team was well aware of the task at hand.
The Huskies had to score, of course. But they also had to find a way to slow down star Ellicottville senior Mandy Hurlburt.
And, with an eighth-grader leading the effort, they did just that.
Allie Stayer netted a pair of goals and Mallory Carter helped keep Hurlburt at bay as Olean topped Ellicottville, 4-2, in the Olean Tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon. Emily Gibbons added a goal and an assist while Jezerae Fayson also had a marker for the Huskies.
Stayer was named Tournament MVP for her two-goal outing, but Carter was named the weekend’s team MVP for her job on defense.
“Mandy’s a superstar; I coached her in the Corporate Cup, I know what she’s capable of,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said of Hurlburt, a 2020 Big 30 all-star who finished tied for third on the New York side of the Big 30 border with 19 goals last fall, “and I feel like Mallory locked her down.
“Mallory had an amazing game. (To be) an eighth-grader against a senior of that caliber, I’m impressed with what Mallory did. Ellicottville has quite a few weapons and I think we handled them fairly well. It feels nice to win that tournament; it’s a good springboard into the (rest of our season).
Addie Peer and Lily Schena also had assists for Olean. Hurlburt still found the net as both she and Alysa Williams tallied unassisted goals for Ellicottville (1-1).
SATURDAY
OLEAN TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Bolivar-Richburg 3, Jamestown 1
OLEAN — McKinlee Harris scored all three goals to lift Bolivar-Richburg to the consolation game triumph.
Two of those came after the break, the second on a feed from Teegan Sibble, helping the Wolverines (1-1) pull away from a slight 1-0 advantage.
Malayna Ayers made 13 saves in net.
BELFAST TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Andover/Whitesville 3, Friendship/Scio 1
BELFAST — Zoey Lee scored twice and Rachel Jackson added another goal for Andover/Whitesville (1-1).
Jackson and Kennedy Bledsoe each had an assist. Brynn Scholl made three saves in the win.
Sophie Bolzan scored for Friendship/Scio (0-2).
Championship: Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 0
BELFAST — Harley Proctor scored in the first minute of the second half on an Alicia Borden assist, giving Genesee Valley/Belfast enough offense to hold off Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale in the championship game.
Ashley Burrows made two saves in a shutout for GV/Belfast (2-0).
For Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (1-1), Tara Duvall made nine saves.
SALAMANCA TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Salamanca 8, CSAT 0
SALAMANCA — After a 2-0 season-opening loss to Eden Friday night, Salamanca bounced back Saturday as Mariah Downey scored three goals with two assists and Emily Brown had two goals in the Andrea Morton Memorial Tournament consolation final.
Summer Downey had a goal and an assist, while Grace Hodara and Rebecca Oyer each scored and Alex Ricketts, Alyssa Perkins and Caitlin Glowacki each had an assist.
FILLMORE SHOWCASE
Fillmore 4, Portville 1
FILLMORE — Hope Russell and Sophia Templeton scored in the 30th and 34th minutes, respectively, to give Fillmore a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a victory in its showcase event.
Grace Russell tacked on two second half goals. Templeton had three assists and Hope Russell had the other one for the Eagles (2-0).
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made eight saves.
For Portville, Meghan Lyle scored on a Teagan Kosinski assist to briefly cut the lead to 2-1 in the second half. Caden Zalwsky and MacKenzie Harmon combined for 14 saves.
“For the second game and a quality opponent in Portville, we should feel pretty good about this result,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Other than a five-minute stretch early in (the) second half I thought we were prepared, focused, stuck with our game plan and played with confidence.
“These first two games we had to play good soccer to come out on top and overall, we did that. It is a testament to our whole roster for their time and commitment to the game.”
MONDAY
CCAA WEST
Olean 1, Southwestern 1, OT
OLEAN — Liv Kratts scored off a Jezerae Fayson feed 14 minutes into the second half and Olean controlled much of the game from that point on, but the Huskies ultimately had to settle for a tie.
Melissa DeVore notched the equalizer for Southwestern with eight minutes remaining in regulation on a penalty kick after a handball in the box. Emma Edwards racked up 16 saves for the Huskies (2-0-1) while Reece Beaver had 15 stops for the Trojans.
“Their goalie was playing at the top of the 18 and we were having a hard time generating any scoring opportunities (in the first half),” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “As we got into the second half, the game started to swing in our direction.
“We figured out what we needed to do, we played more to the corners, shots started to develop from crosses, a few breakaways. We got a lot of shots in the OT — we just controlled the game in OT. As the game progressed, we just got better and better, but they did what they needed to get out of there with a tie.”