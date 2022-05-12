OLEAN — Much like its first meeting, the Olean High baseball team mostly played even with Gowanda on Thursday night.
In Game 1, the Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead and Gowanda answered with six in the bottom half before the teams traded zeros the rest of the way in a 6-3 Panthers triumph. In the rematch, Olean trailed just 2-0 through four with scoreless innings again defining much of the game.
And then came the fifth inning.
Western New York standout John Ondus was overpowering and Gowanda erupted for 11 runs in that fifth frame to 10-run rule the Huskies 13-0 in five innings in a CCAA I contest at Bradfner Stadium.
Ondus, who last year as a sophomore led the Panthers past undefeated Portville for the Section 6 Class C championship, racked up 10 strikeouts while surrendering just one walk in a two-hit shutout of the Huskies on Thursday. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate in another head-turning outing for now-13-4 Gowanda.
“Ondus has zip and he pounds the strike zone pretty hard,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “He has a nice breaking pitch to go with a good fastball and we just had a tough time getting on him.”
Of that disastrous fifth frame, he added: “They made the plays. For us defensively, once we hit a little bit of a rocky road, it kind of kept snowballing. We needed to make a play and we had some tough plays that we might have been able to make, but we didn’t. It was one of those games where they had all the momentum and we had none, and when they have a tough pitcher on top of it, it’s tough to battle back.”
Tyler Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Maddox Browning was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Panthers. Gowanda remains in a three-way tie for first in the league standings at 9-2 while the Huskies now sit two games back.
Dom Henzel and Lucas Brushingham recorded the two hits for Olean (7-5, 7-4).