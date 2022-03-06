BUFFALO — Down by four with less than five minutes to play and their season on the line, there was no sense of fear from the Olean Huskies.
After all, just four days prior in its semifinal win, Olean had erased a six-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.
And to hear senior point guard Kamdyn McClain tell it, that comeback in the previous game only further solidified his team’s confidence.
“We know how to win big games,” McClain said. “When we get punched in the mouth, we can get back up. We knew we just had to keep rolling with the punches and just punch back and we got the win at the end.”
That punch ended up being a flurry of blows as Olean erased a 50-46 deficit with a remarkable 11-0 run to knock out top-seeded Lackawanna, 60-55, in the Section 6 Class B1 championship Saturday at Buffalo State College.
The win returns the Huskies (21-2) to their habitual spot atop the B-1 mantle, with the victory giving them their 11th sectional title since 2008 and first since 2020 after falling in last year’s title game.
“It’s awesome to get back here, and I think tonight — honestly, I was with coach (Jeff) Anastasia for a long time — tonight was one of the loudest games I can remember,” third-year Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Just the excitement behind all of that. No words right now.”
Fans from both sides had plenty to cheer about from the opening tip, as the two potent offenses traded plenty of big plays.
Lackawanna (18-5) came in averaging 91.5 points through its first two playoff games and had scored over 90 on 11 occasions this season.
But with a sectional title on the line, the Huskies were determined not to let this one turn into a track meet. Instead, Olean just played its style of basketball.
“Someone tried to tell me, ‘Well, you can’t slow them down,’” Kolasinksi recalled. “You know, honestly, they are a really, really good team and my hat’s off to Lackawanna, but at some point, you have to stop and say there is a reason that we are here too. They are the one seed, we are the two seed, but hey, we have had a pretty good season. So why can’t we try to do the things that have gotten us here?”
That mindset paid dividends as Olean led 22-14 after the first quarter and by double digits at various points in the half. But behind a game-high 17 points from Jesus Alvarez, the Steelers chipped away — trailing by just six at the half and then down by just one after the third quarter.
Lackawanna then put Olean on the ropes by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter. The Huskies’ first bucket of the period came with 4:55 to play.
“When you are in a game like that, on this stage, you’re thinking every basket is so important but at the end of the day it’s still two possessions,” Kolasinksi said. “That’s the benefit that we have having such senior leadership is that they understand that. So maybe things aren’t going the way they want it to at the time, they understand they are so close to getting out of that hole.”
Olean wasted no time clawing out as soon as the scoring drought ended. And the Huskies just kept putting the ball in the basket. Again and again.
Jack DeRose sank a corner 3 to put Olean up 51-50. Cade Anastasia then finished at the rim on the next possession before Zion James tallied to give Olean a 57-50 lead with 1:20 to play.
“We just said that they are bringing so much pressure that some of our sets are just not going to work because we are getting played so hard,” Kolasinksi explained of what changed down the stretch. “So we had to spread the floor, move the ball. That was all my guys today. That wasn’t anything Xs and Os, that was them executing and them playing.”
Olean forced five Lackawanna turnovers in the fourth quarter, and kept Alvarez off the score sheet entirely over the final eight minutes.
After Lackawanna made a 3 to cut Olean’s lead to four with 19 seconds left, the Huskies made three of their final four free throw attempts to secure their second straight win in dramatic fashion.
“It was just keeping our composure,” said Olean’s Stephen Hoffman. “We have a lot of veteran guys and our coach reminded us that we are a skilled team that has a lot of experience so we just went back to the basics.”
Olean had an impressive balanced scoring attack throughout with four of its starters registering double figures. McClain (16 points), Anastastia (14), Hoffman (13), and DeRose (11) proved a lethal quartet on offense as Lackawanna was unable to focus its defensive pressure on just one or two players down the stretch.
“It’s huge because I think sometimes you get predictable because they know who your scorers are and nobody else can really do anything and they can really devote an extra man or an extra two men to stop your scorers,” Kolasinski said. “We have guys who have shown all year that they can step up at any time and make those plays.”
The Huskies next task will be a matchup with rival Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday for the overall Class B title. The last time these two teams played on this stage, in 2020, Olean bested Allegany-Limestone on a buzzer-beater. The very next day, the remainder of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We have beaten them three times already this year, let’s just go out and make it a fourth,” McClain said.
AT BUFFALO Olean (60)
McClain 6 3-6 16, Anastasia 5 4-4 14, Hoffman 5 0-0 13, DeRose 3 2-2 11, James 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 9-12 60.
Lackawanna (55)
Alvarez 8 1-2 17, Clements 5 0-4 12, Rivers 3 1-2 8, Saeed 3 1-1 7, Turner 1 0-0 3, Alexander 1 0-0 3, Gray 1 1-2 3, Smalls 1 0-0 2, Ikeguwonu 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 4-13 55. Olean 22 35 46 60 Lackawanna 14 29 45 55
Three-point goals: Olean 7 (DeRose 3, Hoffman 3, McClain); Lackawanna 5 (Clements 2, Turner, Alexander, Rivers). Total fouls: Olean 13, Lackawanna 13. Fouled out: none.