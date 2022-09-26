OLEAN — The Olean boys soccer team is right there.
Prior to Monday, the Huskies had endured a stretch in which six of seven games were one-goal losses. Included in that was a 1-0 loss to league rival Allegany-Limestone and a 2-1 overtime setback to Portville on Saturday after which PCS coach J.J. McIntosh told Olean boss Jim Charles that his team “looked 50 percent better than the last time we saw them” in a 5-2 decision on Sept. 8.
Olean’s latest indication of improvement came Monday in a rematch with the mighty Gators. Unfortunately for Charles’ crew, it’s still 0-10.
Anthony DeCapua scored off a Tyler Griffin feed 15 minutes in for A-L, and although the Huskies were able to keep it a 1-0 game until the 70th minute, it came up short again in a 3-0 CCAA I West contest.
“It was slippery,” Charles said of the rainy conditions, “but we were fighting real hard. They got a corner and put it in (in the 70th minute) and that was just the pin that popped our balloon. But we’re getting better and better. This is the best 0-10 team I’ve ever coached.”
DeCapua, after scoring what proved to be the game-winner, finished a Cooper Wilczewski corner for his second goal of the game. Ryan Roulo tallied off an Eric Spring pass just a minute later to put the game away as the Gators finished a season sweep and moved to 8-3.
“We’re just having trouble finishing and getting any shots on goal,” Charles said. “We had one shot on goal from 25 yards out and Jack Conroy cleans that right up. We never tested their goalkeeper.”
Conroy needed just the one save in a shutout effort while Josh Gardner made seven saves for Olean.
“It’s super encouraging, but really frustrating because they keep stepping up and it’s just one pass too late or just one or two miscues and it’s ‘here we go again.’ Our mantra this year is to just get better every day. It doesn’t matter what our record is, just keep working toward whatever the next goal is.
“Can we find that scoring touch? Until we find a way to put pressure on teams, we still have to play a defensive game. We’ve gotta find something, some combination to break through.”
CCAA III EAST Portville 2, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 0
PORTVILLE — After tying Cassadaga Valley/Falconer in its league opener, Portville wasted no time taking control in the rematch.
Brady German scored just three minutes and assisted Michael Cole 10 minutes later to give the Panthers (7-3-1, 4-4-1) the early advantage in an eventual third-straight win. Troy VanSickle made 10 saves in a shutout effort.
“We came out pretty determined,” PCS coach J.J. McIntosh said. “We knew to make some noise in our league we’d have to win this game. Our guys definitely came out to play. We hustled pretty well. They’ve got 12 seniors, for the most part they’re pretty disciplined and well-coached and it took a great defensive effort to keep them out of our goal. It was probably one of our better team defensive games that we played.”
Of the Panthers’ insurance marker, McIntosh added, “(it) came off a nice little combination play where … Brady got the ball to Michael. Mike took some great long strides, he can really attack with speed and he just got in behind the last defender and hit one top shelf to put us up 2-0.”
Carson Olson stopped five shots for CV/Falconer.
Randolph 6, Salamanca/ Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
SALAMANCA — Cooper Freeman (assist) scored just two minutes in and finished with a hat trick to power Randolph.
Griffin Nelson, Ryder Smith and Freeman tallied in the fourth, eighth and ninth minutes as the Cardinals held a 4-0 lead just 10 minutes in. Freeman and Nelson later completed the scoring on either side of halftime. Kyle Senn made six saves for Randolph (8-3).
Kyler Colton made 15 saves for Salamanca/C-LV (0-10).
Ellicottville 8, Pine Valley/Gowanda 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Sam Edwards (assist) notched a hat trick and Owen Doherty and Maddox Johnson each posted two goals to lead Ellicottville.
Bryan Grundy also found the back of the net for the Eagles (6-2-1), who bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Randolph from last Wednesday in convincing fashion. Evan Bauer made three saves in the win.
Brandon Yoris tallied the lone marker while Sawyer Bradigan made eight saves for PVGowanda (1-8).