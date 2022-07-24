BRADFORD, Pa. — Mandy Hurlburt jokingly suggested she was cursed.
As one of four players honored before Sunday’s NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase girls gold game as four-year participants, she was the only one from New York and thus the only one seeking her first win. In three years of playing in the annual all-star game, the Ellicottville forward was on the losing side all three times.
But not on Sunday.
New York snapped a three-year Corporate Cup losing streak, winning 5-2 behind two goals each from Fillmore’s Hope Russell and Frewsburg’s Alexandra Hultberg.
“It feels really good,” Hurlburt, a NY co-captain, said afterward. “It’s definitely something I always wanted to do. I called myself bad luck because I was like, ‘I’ve never won,’ but it’s awesome to be able to do it this year. It feels awesome.”
New York jumped on Pennsy early with two great chances in the first 10 minutes. First, Frewsburg’s Tyra Clark sent a perfect cross from the right side, but two teammates could not connect on it in time. Then, 10 minutes into the half, Hope Russell nearly beat the goalkeeper but hit the left post. Russell didn’t miss her next chance however, scoring from 15 yards out with a strong shot to the same left side and into the net.
Pennsy immediately responded however, in a span of just 25 seconds, as Kane’s Emily Stephan-Payne scored on a cross from Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn.
Hultberg put New York back in front with 22:48 remaining in the half with a high-arcing shot from 30 yards out and the Empire State took a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Pennsy had a strong second-half start with a near-marker by Bradford’s Bella Prince, who pounced on a rebound after a save on her initial shot but hit the post on the second attempt. Cowburn, the rising senior and 2021-22 Big 30 Player of the Year, tied the game with 31:32 remaining with some dazzling dribbling and a hard shot to the upper corner past the keeper.
But that would be the last goal of the evening for Pennsy, as New York took the lead for good with 17:13 remaining on an Ashlyn Samuelson (Frewsburg) goal and added the second each from Hultberg and Russell to seal the win.
“We did it in many different ways,” NY coach Duane Powers, of Belfast, said. “We were dynamic. We switched the field, we moved the ball outside, we won the ball ... the game in the air, you win the game in the air and I thought we won the ball, we dominated the air, we just took it to them.”
Cowburn and Hultberg won their teams’ MVP awards, named in honor of Greg Maddalena, the late Ridgway coach and a former PA girls team coach.
Frewsburg had five NY players as one of the newest participating schools and coach Saul Stone was an assistant for Powers, alongside Dale MacArthur (Allegany-Limestone), Mark Emery (Bolivar-Richburg) and John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale).
“Them as a collective and Coach Stone, they’re fantastic,” Powers said of the Frewsburg players. “They’ve got a lot of skill, they work hard, they communicate great and Alex was just dynamic out there. She controlled the middle of the field and capitalized on her chances and buried them.”
New York split its goalkeepers, Fillmore’s Preslee Miller and Olean’s Emma Edwards, with 20-plus minutes of playing time in each half and they combined for three saves. DuBois’ Jasmine Carney and Elk County Catholic’s Allison Geci each played a half and registered a combined six saves.
New York earned six corner kicks to Pennsylvania’s two.
Aside from a few plays created by Cowburn, Powers was pleased with how well the New York defense held up this time after Pennsy had won 3-2 and 4-3 in the 2020 and 2021 girls games.
“I think our defense is just that strong,” Powers noted. “You take Brooke Butler (from Ellicottville) and Jacey (Cappa) and Reagan (Chitester, both of Frewsburg) and as a collective, obviously Cowburn got us few times, she’s very strong, dynamic, but I thought we kept her in front and (kept) our composure against her.”
Stefanie Hoyt (DuBois) and Butler won the game’s sportsmanship awards. Hoyt and Bradford’s Lauren Placer served as Pennsylvania’s captains while New York’s captains were Hurlburt and Frewsburg’s Clark along with Allegany-Limestone’s Olivia Paterniti, an honorary captain who could not play due to injury. Placer, Hoyt and Bradford’s Emily Prince were recognized alongside Hurlburt as four-year Cup players.
After four Cup experiences, Hurlburt said she could tell this group was different.
“I think we created a lot of chemistry in all the practices that we had,” she said. “There was more (of a) family sense than the past few years.
“It went as we expected,” Hurlburt added of the game. “We were coming out with a lot of intensity and we really just wanted it more.”
The girls gold game started 50 minutes past its scheduled time of 5 p.m. due to weather delays with thunderstorms during the earlier silver game. Rain showers arrived during the second half, but no thunder or lightning strikes were observed so the game played on as New York finished off its first girls Cup win since the first game in 2018.
“I don’t think it bothered them one bit,” Powers said of the delay. “They were ready to play. We discussed how we were going to attack this game and what we were going to do and they were up to the task right from the get go.”
GIRLS SILVER GAMENew York 4, Pennsylvania 0New York won the inaugural Corporate Cup silver game, keyed by two goals from Cuba-Rushford’s Sophia Riquelme, including a penalty kick.
Lauren Viglietta (Wellsville) and Audrey Hurlburt (Ellicottville) scored one goal each in New York’s triumph.