BRADFORD, Pa. — Mandy Hurlburt jokingly suggested she was cursed.

As one of four players honored before Sunday’s NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase girls gold game as four-year participants, she was the only one from New York and thus the only one seeking her first win. In three years of playing in the annual all-star game, the Ellicottville forward was on the losing side all three times.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social