BROCKWAY, Pa. — Smethport’s 22-year wait will continue.
The Hubbers’ season came to a tough conclusion on Saturday, as Smethport was defeated by Redbank Valley, 20-6, in the District 9 Class A championship.
It marked the second time in three seasons that the Hubs fell in the D9 title game, as their 2018 campaign ended with a 44-7 loss to Coudersport. A win would have given the program its first District 9 crown since 1998.
For Redbank Valley (5-0), the title brought to an end a 24-year drought. The Bulldogs made last year’s championship but were defeated, 42-13, also by Coudersport.
“Last year, (we) came up short … this year, we finished,” RV coach Blane Gold said. “What makes it all the more special is we beat all the teams with winning records in D9 (Class A), so nobody can say it’s cheap. We dealt with adversity all year, which makes it all the more special.”
Smethport (6-1) got the start it was looking for, as the Hubber defense forced an initial three-and-out and the offense parlayed that with a 47-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 10-yard scoring pass from Noah Lent to Brandon Higley.
Then, Logan Christie picked off Redbank Valley quarterback Cam Wager on the following drive.
However, the Bulldogs responded by intercepting a Lent pass on the Hubs’ next possession, and then marched down the field to score on a 25-yard pass from Gunner Mangiantini to Chris Marshall.
Redbank scored on its next two possessions as well. Mangiantini ran in a four-yard touchdown and then found Marshall for an eight-yard score on 4th-and-seven.
Smethport, meanwhile, sputtered offensively, and a Ryli Burritt kickoff return for a touchdown was called back for a penalty.
“(The interception) certainly didn’t help us, because it gave them a short field. Then we had that kickoff return called back for a penalty and things didn’t go our way at all there in the second quarter,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said. “We weren’t able to overcome that in the second half, even though I thought we played better.”
INDEED, after struggling to stop Redbank’s bruising offense in the first half, Smethport held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second.
But the offense that engineered a comeback in last week’s semifinal against Union/A-C Valley never quite fully clicked. And when the opportunities did present themselves, Smethport was unable to capitalize.
A pair of drives into Redbank territory ended on downs, the first at the Bulldog 41 with 10:28 to go and the other inside Redbank’s 15 with about 4:30 to play after Christie had recovered a fumble to give Smethport life.
“We’ve talked all year about finishing, and unfortunately today we weren’t able to do that,” Jack said.
Lent finished the game with 32 yards passing on a 5-for-18 day. He threw for the one touchdown, was picked off once and perhaps most detrimental for Smethport, was sacked on three occasions. The third sack came on Smethport’s drive to Redbank’s six, which proved to be the final time the Hubs had the ball.
LENT DID manage to rush for 72 yards on 17 carries, and picked up chunk plays here and there.
Braedon Johnson, meanwhile, was kept to just 30 yards on nine carries. The 134 yards of total offense were a season-low for Smethport.
“Redbank Valley has played good defense all year; it’s no secret,” Jack said. “They did a good job today of taking Noah away in the run game. That made us a little one-dimensional when we got behind, so it was a struggle then.”
The backbreaking play came on Redbank’s final possession, as the Bulldogs faced a third down. Mangiantini provided his final haymaker of the day, a 33-yard run that put Redbank into Smethport territory and allowed RV to melt any remaining time.
“They were hurting us with that trap play early on, and we couldn’t seem to get that stopped. We were tackling too high, as well,” Jack said. “That’s an unusual spot for us to be in this year, not being able to stop the run game. We did a better job in the second half until that big third-down play sealed it.”
The Bulldogs will face Northern Bedford in the PIAA state playoffs next weekend.
Smethport, meanwhile, enters the offseason needing to replace a senior class that Jack says has been integral in Smethport’s success the last few seasons.
“I can’t say enough about this group of seniors. We’ve talked for the last couple weeks about how these guys are able to have fun and are fun to be around, but they also get the job done,” Jack said. “Today didn’t go their way, but they’ve done an amazing job over the last four years. They’ve been in seven playoff games, and have played a huge role in helping turn the program around.”