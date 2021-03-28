HORNELL — The Bolivar-Richburg football team took a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter, but three touchdowns in the final quarter doomed the Wolverines’ bid for their first win on Saturday.
Canisteo-Greenwood rallied to a 28-7 win, taking a lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rogue Santiago to Hunter McCaffery, then tacking on two more scores to seal the Section 5 Class D-2 game.
Logan Bess scored the lone touchdown for B-R on a 6-yard pass from Brayden Ellis before halftime.
“Great effort by our kids,” B-R coach Steve Smith said. “To take it at halftime with a lead and get through the third quarter with that lead, it just kind of unraveled on us in the fourth quarter. They had a short field on their second score, that came off of a turnover. Same thing for their third score.
“The score is really not indicative of how competitive the game was. I felt our kids played a lot better this week, that’s for sure. Canisteo’s a very good team, no doubt about that. We’ve run into a couple of tough ones early but I know we’re getting better, so that’s the bright spot.”
NON-LEAGUEMarcus Whitman/Bloomfield 33, Wellsville 12PENN YAN — Marcus Whitman (1-1) led 27-0 through three quarters on the way to its first win.
Wellsville quarterback Liam McKinley threw for 101 yards (12-for-18) with a touchdown and ran for 80 yards on seven attempts. Alex Perkins (five catches for 63 yards) caught a touchdown pass and John Layfield had a touchdown run for the Lions (0-2).
VOLLEYBALLALLEGANY COUNTYBolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 0HINSDALE — Brenna Walp piled up 14 aces and Jianna Nix had eight kills and four aces to guide Bolivar-Richburg, 25-11, 25-14, 25-6.
Kaitlyn Graves added 11 assists and four aces while Haley Mascho chipped in another seven aces for the Wolverines.
For Hinsdale, Haley Jozwiak totaled eight digs and three kills, Kylee Leonard had 12 assists and Kennigton Wesley had two blocks and five digs.
Houghton 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice totaled six aces and three kills as Houghton moved to 3-0 with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 sweep.
Noelle Keeler added three aces and four kills while Emma Retz posted two aces, three kills and two blocks for the Panthers. Katlyn Sadler had 10 kills while Addison Herring had 16 assists for Genesee Valley (1-2).
Cuba-Rushford 3, Fillmore 2FILLMORE — Summer Mattison finished with 15 kills and 10 aces to guide Cuba-Rushford to a 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 25-10 win over Fillmore.
Meghan O’Keefe chipped in with seven kills, four digs and two aces for the Rebels (1-1), while Quincy Tyler dished out 35 assists.
Emma Cole led Fillmore (1-2) with 10 kills and two aces. Jaydn Muncher added seven aces and six kills and Skylar Gaddy finished with two aces.