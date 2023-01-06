OLEAN — Payton Howard drilled seven 3-pointers and also made the game-winning free throws in the final seconds to lift the Archbishop Walsh girls basketball team to its first win of the year on Friday.
The Eagles edged Central Baptist in a non-league contest, 30-29. Howard finished with 23 points on those nine shots. Canna Iwata grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles (1-3).
“Howard shot lights out,” noted Walsh coach Matthew Kichman, before adding, “They went ahead (29-28) with 7.8 seconds left. We called a timeout to advance the ball, set up a little inbounds play to get Payton the ball and she wenthard to the basket and made both free throws. They had one last attempt (but missed).
“(The Central Baptist) girls played well. They were gamey and gave our girls every bit they wanted tonight.”
NON-LEAGUEGenesee Valley/Belfast 45, Houghton 31HOUGHTON — Anna Drozdowski and Addison Grusendorf totaled 14 and 13 points, respectively, as GV/Belfast pulled away after halftime.
Jessica Prentice tossed in 23 points with nine rebounds and Jessica Adenuga grabbed 12 boards for Houghton (2-4).
“We turned the ball over a little too much and they were pretty aggressively rebounding,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “That was the story of the game. We turned it over too much and they outrebounded us.”
GFLCAASyracuse Wolfpack 55, New Life Christian 32SYRACUSE — Emily Ball connected on six 3-pointers en route to 24 points to lead the Syracuse Wolfpack.
Kate Grainger (15 points) and Emily Hayden (11) also scored in double figures for Syracuse. Brightleen Ngunyi logged a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds and Marceline Hutter totaled 16 points for New Life (4-2).
AT OLEAN Archbishop Walsh (30)
Kirkwood 1 0-0 2, Howard 7 2-2 23, Saba 1 0-0 3, Iwata 1 0-2 2, Iya 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 2-6 30. Central Baptist 10 16 23 29 Walsh 11 17 26 30
Three-point goals: Walsh 8 (Howard 7, Saba). Total fouls: CB 9, Walsh 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT HOUGHTON GV/Belfast (45)
Drozdowski 4 3-4 14, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Proctor 4 0-0 10, Bigelow 1 0-0 2, Grusendorf 6 0-0 13, Mackenzie 2 0-0 4, Calanni 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-4 45.
Houghton (31)
Prentice 9 3-4 23, Adenuga 2 2-6 6, Maya 1 0-0 2, Winkins 0 0-0 0, Reitnour 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-10 31. GV/Belfast 8 22 31 45 Houghton 9 18 23 31
Three-point goals: GV/B 4 (Drozdowski 2, Proctor 2); Houghton 2 (Prentice). Total fouls: GV/B 6, Houghton 9. Fouled out:
Prentice (H).
AT SYRACUSE New Life Christian (32)
Hutter 8 0-0 16, Ngunyi 4 1-6 10, Rhodes 2 0-0 4, Bluntt 1 0-0 2, Quampah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-6 32.
Syracuse Wolfpack (55)
Ball 6 0-0 18, Kate Grainger 5 3-6 15, Hayden 5 1-2 11, L. Grainger 4 0-0 9, Sharpa 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-8 55. New Life 4 9 20 32 Syracuse 13 24 39 55
Three-point goals: NLC 1 (Ngunyi); Syracuse 9 (Ball 6, K. Grainger 2, L. Grainger). Total fouls: NLC 10, Syracuse 5. Fouled out: None.