untitled-02488

The Archbishop Walsh girls basketball team celebrates following a 1-point victory over Central Baptist on Friday night in Olean.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Payton Howard drilled seven 3-pointers and also made the game-winning free throws in the final seconds to lift the Archbishop Walsh girls basketball team to its first win of the year on Friday.

The Eagles edged Central Baptist in a non-league contest, 30-29. Howard finished with 23 points on those nine shots. Canna Iwata grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles (1-3).

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social