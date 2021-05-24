Has it ever happened to you that you’re watching a football game with your friends, you see a play that you think is one thing, somebody else thinks it’s another thing and consequently all hell breaks loose? Imagine you put some money on your favorite team after checking out the NFL betting lines around and because of one doubtful play or call you see your cash leave right out the window. Well, before the introduction of technology into the NFL, there was no clear way to show everyone what truly happened, making football one of the most controversial sports around.
Be it that your team didn’t make it by one yard or maybe there was a missed call for a penalty that was obvious beyond belief, football before technology was somewhat of a bust. Now with all kinds of technological advances and strategies taken on by the NFL to make sure the game is as clear and down the middle as possible these issues have thankfully been eradicated at long. But how has technology influenced the way football is played in the NFL?
Why Leave a Decision Up to The Refs When There’s Technology to Help Out?
There hasn’t been one season in the NFL where some drama over a missed call hasn’t stirred up every single pot around the league. For a clear example of that let’s take a walk down memory lane to January 11th, 2015, the NFC Divisional Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. A missed call over a pass that Dez Bryant clearly caught brought the NFL to a standstill that seemed like forever.
Tony Romo and the Cowboys knew that catch was fair. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers knew that catch was fair. Everyone, including you reading this know that catch was fair, but at that moment, for the refs, it wasn’t a fair catch. It took the NFL three full years to recognize that the refs in the game had missed that call, yes, three full years.
Thankfully with the advances of technology in the game, calls like these have been laid to rest with precision tools to help teams and refs know what’s right and what’s wrong. With state of the art technological implements games are now monitored play by play. Assists like play by play replay systems now help officials get calls right, without leaving any doubts in the air. Challenges are now met with a better judgement and there’s close to no room left for improvising decisions that can easily change the course of a game, even a season.
Technology as a Tool for Protecting Players and Making Their Jobs Easier
Technology has not only been a helping tool to assist in the fair calling of games. For players and coaches around the league, the technological advances that the NFL has welcomed into their world have also come as a breath of fresh air. From electronic playbooks to ease up the workloads for the coaching staff to position-specific on the field game film seen through special tablets, coaches and players can now be fully aware of what needs to be done at all times to put on their best performances.
Physical protection of players has also been upgraded immensely thanks to the technological advances welcomed by the league. With players having more advanced equipment like pads and helmets that help keep electronic medical records, physicians as well as team trainers have found an ally in their constant struggle to spot and prevent concussion threats and other in game potential injuries that players may suffer.
Football Betting Has Never Been Easier
The surge of legal sports betting in the United States, while still on the road to being completely legal for all states has also become a staple for how technology has made the game of football a better experience for fans. Online betting platforms have surged as a big outlet of entertainment for football fans who are down to wager a few bucks here and there on their favorite teams.
With options like play by play betting as well as prop betting and others, all from the comfort of their cellphones, tablets or computers, the industry has made it a point to make fans’ football watching experience the most comfortable ever. Fans now can in a way become unofficial coaches of their teams, in their living room or football watching spaces and put money on what they think their teams should do and how the game should unfold.
While football will always remain one of the most physical sports around, technology has come in just like with almost everything else in life to make everything easier and we are living for it.