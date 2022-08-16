OLEAN — For the first time in team history, House Detailing has won the Men’s City Cup, going 4-0 through the three-day softball tournament.

House Detailing rolled through the tournament in its 47th annual event. The victors defeated The Other Place, 19-6, and Grand Slam, 20-10, on Saturday to advance to the winner’s bracket final.

