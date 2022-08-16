OLEAN — For the first time in team history, House Detailing has won the Men’s City Cup, going 4-0 through the three-day softball tournament.
House Detailing rolled through the tournament in its 47th annual event. The victors defeated The Other Place, 19-6, and Grand Slam, 20-10, on Saturday to advance to the winner’s bracket final.
Resuming play on Sunday, House Detailing topped Focus PT 16-13 in the winner’s bracket. Focus PT earned its way back to the championship game, squeaking out a 20-19 win over The Other Place in the loser’s bracket final. But House Detailing proved to be too much for Focus PT again in the tournament’s finale, winning the title game 14-8 to claim the the 47th annual Men’s City Cup Championship. Garrin Black was 3-for-3 with two home runs and Conner McGreggor and Trey Garzel went 3-for-3 for House Detailing in the championship.
Zach Smith of the champion House Detailing team also earned the Bruce Calvert MVP Award honors. He went 12-of-16 with seven home runs throughout the tournament.
Ryan Carney of Focus PT won the David Lee Gold Glove Award and Grand Slam took home the Bill Harter Sportsmanship Award.
The Other Place took third and Grand Slam came in fourth place.