HOUGHTON — The Houghton boys soccer team has officially hit a bit of a rough patch.

Johnny Daby collected a pair of second-half goals to help Northstar Christian pull away from the Panthers, 4-1, in a non-league matchup Tuesday. It was Houghton’s third-straight loss following an 8-2 start. But the good thing for coach Jeff Prentice’s team is that those have come amid of a gauntlet of a stretch in which it’s played the two best teams in Allegany County (Fillmore and Bolivar-Richburg) and a Northstar squad that’s much better than its 4-6-1 record suggests.

