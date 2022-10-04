HOUGHTON — The Houghton boys soccer team has officially hit a bit of a rough patch.
Johnny Daby collected a pair of second-half goals to help Northstar Christian pull away from the Panthers, 4-1, in a non-league matchup Tuesday. It was Houghton’s third-straight loss following an 8-2 start. But the good thing for coach Jeff Prentice’s team is that those have come amid of a gauntlet of a stretch in which it’s played the two best teams in Allegany County (Fillmore and Bolivar-Richburg) and a Northstar squad that’s much better than its 4-6-1 record suggests.
Nicholas Brontesi scored the first goal for Northstar while Lorenzo Danesi notched three assists — on Brontesi’s and the two from Daby. Justin Robinson scored off a Daby pass in the later stages to seal it.
Houghton has suffered season sweeps at the hands of Bolivar-Richburg and Northstar, but has three remaining regular season games to try to reach double-digit victories.
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 1BOLIVAR — Reiss Gaines netted a pair of goals less than two minutes apart late in the first half to lift Bolivar-Richburg.
Aydin Sisson and Ian Unfus picked up the assists on Gaines’ markers, his 19th and 20th of the year. David Baldwin added an insurance goal with 8:53 remaining, with the assist going to Gaines.
David Abdo made five saves for the Wolverines (11-1-1), who have won three-straight since suffering their first loss of the year, to Fillmore. B-R will get another crack at the Eagles in the league rematch on Friday.
Gavin Bob scored off an assist from Aiden Stewart as Canisteo-Greenwood managed to bring a 2-1 lead into the break.
ECIC IIIPioneer 5, Cheektowaga 1CHEEKTOWAGA — Josh Chitty piled up two goals and two assists and J.T. Carmody also found the back of the net twice for Pioneer.
Carmody (2) and Chitty tallied a trio of goals within a seven-minute span midway through the first half to break things open. Gabrielle Kempf (assist) also scored while Ethan Metlak and Zander Terhune added helpers for the Panthers.
Seth Higgins made four saves for Pioneer, which has won two of the last three to improve to 4-9. Stephen Haven had the lone goal for Cheektowaga (1-12).