HOUGHTON — One team was going to return to the win column after a mostly elusive stretch over the last few months.
And in a rubber match between a pair of league foes, it wound up being Houghton.
Josh Davidson dropped in a game-high 20 points to key the Panthers to a 49-28 triumph over Hinsdale in an Allegany County Division II boys basketball rematch on Monday night.
Houghton (2-13) snapped an 11-game losing streak, winning for the first time since topping Hinsdale, 51-40, back on Dec. 12. The Bobcats (1-16) had lost three in a row after garnering their first win of the year over these same Panthers, 48-24, on Jan. 24.
Davidson made five 3-pointers as part of his effort. James Adenuga added 12 points, all on four 3-pointers for the Panthers. Up 24-16 at the break, Houghton used a 25-12 second half to pull away.
For Hinsdale, Xander Pascucci scored nine points.
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 65, Andover/Whitesville 38ANDOVER — Zach Sisson registered 17 points to lead Fillmore.
The Eagles moved to 12-5 while securing a season sweep of A/W.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 8-11.
AT HOUGHTON Hinsdale (48)
Pascucci 2 3-6 9, Brown 2 0-0 6, Bergstrom 3 0-0 7, Schwartz 0 0-2 0, Barton 3 0-5 6. Totals: 10 3-13 38.
Houghton (49)
Prentice 2 3-6 7, Davidson 6 3-5 20, Adenuga 4 0-0 12, Zanini 4 0-0 8, Rebello 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 6-11 49. Hinsdale 10 16 23 28 Houghton 15 24 33 49
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 5 (Pascucci 2, Brown 2, Bergstrom); Houghton 9 (Davidson 5, Adenuga 4). Total fouls: Hinsdale 10, Houghton 8. Fouled out: None.