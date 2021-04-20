FILLMORE — The race for the Allegany County girls volleyball league pulled even tighter Tuesday night, as Houghton lifted itself into a three-way tie for first after defeating Fillmore, 3-1.
Houghton won the league match, 25-22, 9-25, 25-22, 25-18, to improve to 7-2 in-league (8-2 overall), tied with Cuba-Rushford and Bolivar-Richburg.
Jessica Prentice led Houghton with five aces, five kills and 11 digs. Emily Tankeh added three aces, four kills and eight digs and Emma Retz had four digs and two blocks.
For Fillmore (7-7), Emma Cole had three aces and 10 kills. Jadyn Mucher had six kills.
ALLEGANY COUNTYBolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg (8-2, 7-2) pulled into a first-place tie with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 sweep for Genesee Valley/Belfast.
For B-R, Jianna Nix tallied 18 kills and seven aces. Haley Mascho added six aces and 11 digs and Kaitlyn Graves had 24 assists.
For Genesee Valley (7-5), Kaitlyn Sadler had three kills and three blocks and Emera Aquila had two kills.
CCAA EASTSalamanca 3, Forestville 0SALAMANCA — Salamanca snapped a four-match losing streak by sweeping Forestville, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16.
Jaedan Hubbard had five aces and six kills for the Warriors (3-5). Makayla Burch had five aces and four assists, Morgan Maybee had seven aces and two kills and Karina Crouse added five aces. Jillian Rea chipped in with four aces, two kills and five assists.
The Warriors swept the season series with Forestville, having won a five-set match on the road in their season opener.
STEUBEN COUNTYWellsville 3, Campbell-Savona 2CAMPBELL — By holding off second-place Campbell-Savona in five sets, Wellsville clinched the Steuben County championship in a 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17 victory.
Marley Adams marked five aces, 15 digs, three blocks and three kills Wellsville (10-0, 9-0), and Kaylee Coleman adde four aces, six kills and eight digs. Jaelyn Knapp marked five aces, three kills and five digs.
Also for the Lions, Brooklyn Stisser had three aces and 11 kills, Mattie Buckley had five aces and 11 assists and Emma Dunaway had three aces and nine digs.
NON-LEAGUEDunkirk 3, Archbishop Walsh 0DUNKIRK — Dunkirk swept Archbishop Walsh, 25-13, 25-7, 25-19.
Alex Hays had a team-high four aces for Walsh (0-7). Kamrynn Flagg marked her first block of the season and Olivia Williams had two aces.
MONDAYCuba-Rushford 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1CUBA — Cuba-Rushford rallied after dropping the first set to win 17-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17. As Meghan O’Keefe led the way with four aces, eight kills and six digs.
Summer Mattison added two assists, eight kills, six digs and two blocks for C-R while Quincy Tyler had four aces, 23 assists, three kills and seven digs.
For Bolivar-Richburg, Brena Walp had five aces, four kills and six digs. Jianna Nix marked 13 kills and five blocks and Kaitlyn Graves had 15 assists and four kills.