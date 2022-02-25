ELLICOTTVILLE — After splitting two regular season league matchups, CCAA East co-champions Pine Valley and Ellicottville met again with postseason stakes attached to the rubber match on Friday.
This time, it was the more experienced, hot-shooting team that got the win and kept its season alive. Pine Valley stretched a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter into a 20-point victory to cap a 54-34 Section 6 Class D boys basketball quarterfinal.
Kordell Oakes led the No. 5 Panthers (14-4) with 17 points, making five 3-pointers. Bryce Sercu added 14 points and Wayne Libby had 13 points.
“They shot well, Oakes making five 3s and really any time we could make a run to get back in it, we got it down between four and six points in the beginning of the fourth quarter and then they rattled off a quick 10-point run and kind of just spaced themselves back out,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “There were a lot of times throughout the course of the game where we could get it down a little bit and then they came right back.
“They have a lot of seniors on their team and their seniors stepped up tonight and held it together for them, I thought.”
Owen Chudy had a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Logan Grinols had nine points, four rebounds and four steals for the No. 4 Eagles (8-13). Grinols is one of just two seniors for the Eagles, along with Lucas Marsh.
“First off, I’m really proud of the way they played all season,” McCann said. “We dealt with a lot of adversity this year and other things that happened both on and off the court, but they kept battling and kept working hard and I’ve got to give Logan and Lucas a lot of credit for that as seniors. I’m really proud of the careers they’ve had at Ellicottville for our basketball program. For these younger guys, they dealt with a lot this year and they improved a great deal. They’re hard workers and I know they’re already looking forward to next year.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Westfield 79, Franklinville 37
WESTFIELD — Top-seeded Westfield (20-1) took a 22-6 lead after the first quarter on the way to advancing to the semifinals.
Blake Frank scored 22 points, making five 3-pointers, to lead No. 8 Franklinville, which ended the season at 13-8. Beau Bielecki added eight points.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C3 QUARTERFINAL
York 81, Bolivar-Richburg 70
YORK — Maddox Timothy and Tyler Brady pumped in 23 and 20 points, respectively, as No. 4 York pulled out the high-scoring affair.
Cam MacDonell had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Landon Danaher racked up 20 points for No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg (13-8). Wyatt Karnuth notched 13 points, Aydin Sisson had 12 and Evan Pinney hit a trio of 3s for the Wolverines.
Up 34-27 at halftime, York (15-6) used a 24-17 third quarter to go up double digits before hanging on.
“It was an excellent game on both sides,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about. They have a very deep bench and were continuously rotating. We ran into a couple matchup problems — we didn’t even have the Brady kid on our radar.”
He added: “Any time they hit a big bucket, we did. It was back-and-forth. It was an 11-point loss, but it didn’t feel like it. I don’t think they would say that either.”
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Romulus 67, Scio/Friendship 30
ROMULUS — Zach Butler tossed in 22 points and Connor Franklin had 18, on six 3-pointers, to power Romulus.
Henry Morse added 10 points for the fourth-seeded Warriors (12-9), who jumped out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead before cruising. Ethan Davenport had 10 points for No. 5 Scio/Friendship, which finished the year 11-10.
“We were a little short-handed, which hurt,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “We didn’t really have many guys with sectional experience; we looked a little tentative in that first half. (But) we calmed down and played a much better second half.”
Assessing the first year of the merged programs, McFall added, “We took two teams that were gonna be really low on numbers and ended up having a successful season.”
GFLCAA TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
New Life Christian 81, Syracuse Wolfpack 57
ROCHESTER — Timothy Hutter piled up 34 points and 15 rebounds to lead New Life to a semifinal triumph.
Prince Terrison exploded for 21 points and 13 rebounds and Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey contributed 17 points, including a trio of 3s, for No. 2 NLC (14-8).
Coach James Hutter’s team, which swept Syracuse in the regular season, led 22-10 after the first quarter and extended the advantage after each period. New Life will meet the top-seeded Rochester Rapids in today’s championship game.
Luke Lowry and Jacob Kazulak both had 14 points for No. 3 Syracuse.
Batavia Notre Dame 79, Houghton 31
BATAVIA — Top-seeded Batavia Notre Dame (18-3) made 14 3-pointers in a runaway victory over Houghton, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 18 points on six treys.
Jordan Welker added 14 points and Cody Henry and Colin McCulley had 11 points each for Notre Dame.
For No. 8 Houghton (5-13), Malachi DeGolyer had 12 points and Hugo Huang scored 10 points.