BOLIVAR — The Hornell baseball team matched Bolivar-Richburg stride for stride Thursday night.
The Red Raiders and Wolverines both got strong starting pitching efforts deep into the game. Both teams had six hits. But a second-inning run proved to be the difference before both teams traded a run in the seventh and Hornell held on for a 2-1 win, giving B-R its first loss.
B-R starting pitcher Landon Danaher threw a complete game with four strikeouts and two walks. Trey Buchholz (RBI) and Camdyn MacDonell (double) both went 1-for-2 for B-R (8-1).
“It was a nice pitcher’s duel,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Hornell is a solid team that did a lot of the small things today. We just couldn’t take advantage of the few opportunities we had, but hat’s off to them, they played well today.”
Wyatt Argentieri went 3-for-3 and Dominic Nasca went 2-for-3, both driving in a run for Hornell. Matt McKee pitched 5 ⅓ innings, striking out three with three walks and Gates Miller closed the game with three strikeouts and one walk.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 23, Friendship/Scio 4
FRIENDSHIP — Alex Ellsworth went 4-for-4 and Fillmore pounced out 19 hits en route to a one-sided win.
Graham Cahill surrendered three hits over four innings for the Eagles. Fillmore jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first and put up a 10-spot in the fourth to help end the game early.
Nick Sortore went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Friendship/Scio (2-4).
Cuba-Rushford 21, Andover/Whitesville 0
CUBA — Benson McCumiskey did it all for Cuba-Rushford pitching four scoreless innings, stuck out nine and drove in four runs on three hits to earn the win.
Austin Pinney produced two hits and drove home three more runs to aid the Rebels’ offensive onslaught.
“Benson really had control of the game early. He located his fastball, had a good curve and even a changeup,” C-R coach Wight said. “At the plate, we were really focused on just not getting ourselves out and making them pitch to us and I thought we did a really good job of that.
C-R improved to 4-5.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 32, Hinsdale 3, 5 innings
BELMONT — Carter Stout hit a three-run home run and struck out six batters on the mound to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast.
NON-LEAGUE
Bath-Haverling 6, Wellsville 5
BATH — A.J. Brotz pitched a gem, allowing four hits, striking out three and dampening a late Wellsville run to earn the win for Bath (7-1).
Brotz (3 hits at the plate) pitched a complete game but ran into trouble in the seventh. Trailing 6-2, the Lions scored three runs to cut the lead to one before Brotz escaped.
Tyler Vogel led the comeback, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Cody Costello accumulated two hits and drove in a pair while Alex Green drove in two runs with a pair of triples.
Jeremiah Havens struck out four, walked none and allowed six runs in a complete game for Wellsville.
“We struggled early swinging the bats but I thought we got a really solid pitching performance again,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “They benefited from a couple of defensive miscues on our part and we grounded into a few too many double plays, but it was still a strong performance on our part.”