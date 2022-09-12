WELLSVILLE — Make it 14 goals in four games for Hope Russell.

The Fillmore girls soccer star scored in the 10th minute and piled up five goals for the game to guide the Eagles to a 7-0 non-league victory over Wellsville on Monday night. Russell, a junior forward, now has 14 markers for the year. Last season, she finished with 37 goals, first in the Big 30 among New York players and second overall to Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn, who had 49.

