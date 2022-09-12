WELLSVILLE — Make it 14 goals in four games for Hope Russell.
The Fillmore girls soccer star scored in the 10th minute and piled up five goals for the game to guide the Eagles to a 7-0 non-league victory over Wellsville on Monday night. Russell, a junior forward, now has 14 markers for the year. Last season, she finished with 37 goals, first in the Big 30 among New York players and second overall to Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn, who had 49.
Grace Russell racked up five assists, aiding her sister four times, and also scored a goal, with Hope getting the assist. Malory DeRock posted the other marker while Emma Beardsley chipped in a helper for the Eagles (4-0), who held a 4-0 halftime lead before adding to it in the final 40 minutes. Preslee Miller earned the shutout with two saves.
Wellsville fell to 0-4-1.
NON-LEAGUE Frewsburg 6, Ellicottville 0
FREWSBURG — Ava Jimerson and Alexandra Hultberg both scored on either side of halftime, and each also had two assists, to power Frewsburg.
Kaydan Bush (assist) and Brionna Dumaine also found the back of the net for the Bears (5-0). Braelyn Stelmack made five saves to preserve the shutout.
Ellicottville slipped to 0-5.
Scio/Friendship 3, Jasper-Troupsburg 2, OT
SCIO — Scio/Friendship collected its first win of the year after an 0-2-1 start with a Logan Roberts penalty kick in overtime.
Lexi Crossley scored twice for Scio/Friendship in regulation. Nevaeh Ross and Grace Drumm combined for 11 saves for the victors.
Aubrianna Bradley scored off a Grace Staats feed with five minutes remaining in the first half for Jasper-Troupsburg. Kahley Stewart made eight saves in 80 minutes while Alexis Potter had no saves in six minutes for J-T.
Canisteo-Greenwood 1, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Kylie Williamson scored off a Mya Rexford pass just before intermission and the goal held up for Canisteo-Greenwood.
Brooke Burd made nine saves to preserve the shutout.
On Friday, the Wolverines topped Andover/Whitesville, 3-1. Madigan Harris collected two goals and an assist while McKinlee Harris had a goal and a helper for B-R. Tied at 1 in the second half, Madigan and McKinlee scored in the 22nd and 27th minutes to help the Wolverines pull away.
Cassidy Stives added an assist while Kyla Gayton turned away 12 shots for B-R, now 2-3 with the C-G loss. Kennedy Bledsoe tallied off a Maddi Barona-Aiala feed and Olivia Waters made seven saves for Andover/Whitesville (0-3-1).