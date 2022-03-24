GLENS FALLS — The Salamanca boys basketball team now has some loyal supporters for life.
Though a loss in the NYS Class C semifinals last Friday brought an end to the high school careers of Salamanca’s seniors, this season created a bond that the Warriors vowed to continue. Mere moments after the loss, after emerging from the locker room to talk with assembled reporters, senior guard Hayden Hoag was already looking forward to coming back to support his team.
“We were all like brothers, obviously my twin brother, Harley ... but we’re all brothers and we’re all family,” Hoag said. “And it’s going to continue to be like that through Coach (Bennett)’s career, I know that. We go to everything together, we had like five or six team dinners in the last two weeks. Just having fun moments, even in the hotel today. Just everything, there was never a dull moment with this group.”
Salamanca will lose five seniors from its state semifinal roster, including three starters. The Hoag brothers started alongside classmates R.J. McLarney or Cole Hedlund most of the year, and all four played important roles.
“They’re the most coachable kids,” Adam Bennett said of his seniors. “Hayden and Harley, what they gave us, I’m going to miss them like crazy. R.J., Cole, A.J. (Carlson), Austin (Maybee), they’re all great kids. That’s the hardest part of this. We come here and we lose the game and that hurts, but knowing that we’re not going to have this group together again is the painful part. It really is. It hurts because I want more of an opportunity to coach them, and when you have a special group like this as a coach, you don’t ever want it to go away. But all those guys are just incredibly special kids.”
THE FUTURE still appears bright for the Warriors, however, with two big time players returning from that starting five, junior Lucus Brown and sophomore Andy Herrick. The challenge will be replacing those around them, but several other underclassmen, including sophomores Jaxson Ross and Tayoni Galante and freshman Maddox Isaac, already saw minutes this season and figure to compete for bigger roles.
Salamanca accomplished so much this season, all without even winning its league. But so did another team in Glens Falls for championship weekend, Allegany-Limestone, which speaks to just how competitive their league was.
“(Coach Bennett) said we never really had a point where it was, ‘please work hard,’” Hoag said. “We’ve always worked hard, we’ve always had that strong bond while we do it. We attack each other every day like dogs and we come out on the other side even more together than we were before. It’s a special group. I’ll never forget this.”
The Warriors emerged from a challenging regular season ready to play their best and ran off four playoff wins to get to the Final Four, beating Portville, Randolph, Holland and Avon.
But suddenly Friday night, it was over.
“It’s everybody, it’s our seniors, it’s our young guys, one through 12, I just couldn’t be more proud,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to wrap my mind around everything right now, but the way that they worked every day, they deserved to be here and so I’m glad that they had the opportunity and fought like hell for 32 minutes to try to get to that title game.”
FOR THE Big 30’s other state Final Four team, the bright lights at Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena offered one last stage for Allegany-Limestone senior Tyler Curran.
The Gators’ leading scorer this season, Curran took it up a notch in the playoffs, from a postseason-opening triple-double to making 20-point nights look routine. Curran finished with 23 points after a dynamic 18-point display in the first half of a semifinal loss, his last game against eventual state Class B champion Ichabod Crane.
“He’s been unbelievable,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said. “The last couple weeks, the way he’s played, the efficiency he’s played with has just been ... I don’t even know what more to say about the kid, he’s been special.”
Curran said he was driven to perform his best in big games.
“I just feel like if it’s a bigger stage I’ve got to step up and do bigger things,” he said. “I kind of let that drive me. Every day I would work out with my dad (St. Bonaventure assistant coach Steve Curran), he’s done everything for me. My mom’s supported me every time we had practice or a game. My brother’s my biggest fan. And the coaches have done everything for me, I couldn’t ask for anything more from the team and coaches.”
Appreciating his star player’s effort after the season-ending loss, Anderson noted it wasn’t just offense that made Curran stand out.
“Ty was the first guy we had that was our best offensive player and also our best defender,” the 12th-year coach said. “This year was the first year we kind of moved him off the ball and let him help a little more; get in the passing lanes and use his head to make plays. Typically, the last two years he was guarding the best player on the floor. So the example that that sets for everyone else is huge.”
A-L started three seniors, Curran, Maddox Delong and Huddy Kwiatkowski, and had two senior reserves, Jacob Brockel and Nolan Donovan, who will all leave the program even better than they found it. Now it will be on the younger players like juniors Anthony DeCapua, Andrew Giardini, Gabe Ramadhan and sophomore Michael Frederick to pick up where an historic A-L team left off this season.
Curran hopes the Gators set an example for future teams to follow.
“It’s awesome that people in the program are going to look up to guys like us,” Curran said. “We worked for this. It’s awesome, I’m speechless. Even just getting here. It sucks we have to go out this way, it’s not how we wanted to. But we made it this far, I’ve got to appreciate that.”
