NUNDA — The Bolivar-Richburg baseball team would have certainly preferred to play this game at home.
After all, it’s the top seed in the Section 5 Class C3 bracket, a 19-1 team that’s won most of those games convincingly and deserving of opening the playoffs — six days after its last contest — on its own turf.
In Section 5, however, there’s a “75 mile rule,” which states that on a school night, a road team can’t be made to travel more than 75 miles to a game location. And with Lyndonville over 100 miles away, B-R had no choice but to play its quarterfinal at a neutral location at Keshequa Central School.
No matter. The Wolverines still made it a continuation of their prolific regular season.
Cam MacDonell went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as B-R eventually ran away with a 14-4 triumph over No. 8 Lyndonville on Wednesday. After taking an initial 2-0 lead in the first, B-R actually found itself down 3-2 entering the bottom of the second and clinging to a 6-4 lead at the bottom of the third. But the Wolverines plated eight unanswered runs, highlighted by a five-run fifth to pull away, punching their ticket to Friday’s semifinals and a date with No. 5 Harley-Allendale-Columbia … which it will actually get to play on its home field.
Landon Danaher went 2-for-4 and combined with Caden Allen and Reiss Gaines on a four-hitter in which the trio combined for 12 strikeouts and four walks. Trey Buchholz was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Wyatt Karnuth tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
Behind them, B-R collected its 20th win of the season while moving to a glittering 20-1 on the year. About the only thing the Wolverines would have liked to have back is their four errors … though they did benefit from six on the other side.
“We had a little rust,” B-R coach Dustin Allen acknowledged, “but hopefully we got those mistakes out of the way today. We hit the ball very well (13 hits), received some strong pitching from three guys (none of whom had to go more than three innings) and hopefully gave ourselves some momentum for Friday. It was just a solid performance.”
Lyndonville finished the season 7-12.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL
Oakfield-Alabama 21, Cuba-Rushford 1
OAKFIELD — Aiden Warner went 4-for-4 and Gaige Ambrewster went 2-for-4 with a home run to power No. 2 Oakfield-Alabama.
O-A (14-3) scored early and often and totaled 13 strikeouts from its pitchers while advancing to Friday’s semifinals. Benson McCumiskey went 2-for-3 while Hunter Rix tallied the lone run for No. 7 Cuba-Rushford, which finished the season 10-12.
The Aggies were “very good,” C-R coach Patrick Wight noted, but it didn’t help that on this day the Rebels were plagued by eight errors.
“We were out of the first inning without a run and then we made three-consecutive errors, which gave them four runs, opened the floodgates for them and really put us in a hole,” Wight said. “They really pounded the strike zone, threw strikes and played great defense. We put the bat on the ball, but they made the plays that we couldn’t.”
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Fillmore 13, Lima Christian 4
FILLMORE — Brent Zubikowski, Luke Colombo and Jude Beardsley all had two hits to power Fillmore into the Class D semifinals.
Damon Potter struck out 10 batters in five innings of relief, four of those scoreless, for the top-seeded Eagles (14-3). After spotting Lima Christian a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Fillmore responded with a big seven-run seventh and maintained control the rest of the way.
The Eagles will host No. 4 C.G. Finney in a semifinal showdown on Friday.
“We did get off to a slow start,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan acknowledged, “but we stuck in there, we stayed with it and that was a good thing to see.”
Nathan Herring picked up three hits for No. 9 Lima Christian (5-9).
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL
Livonia 7, Wellsville 6
LIVONIA — Fourth-seeded Livonia improved to 12-9 and advanced to play No. 1 Bath in Friday’s semifinals.
No. 5 Wellsville finished the season 11-10.