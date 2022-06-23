BRADFORD, Pa. — The Hollenbeck "Back to Pool" Swim Meet to benefit the Bradford/Olean YMCA swim team is planned for July 9 at the Bradford YMCA.
Registration is open to anyone ages 5-99 and will remain open until July 1. Warmups start at noon and the meet starts at 1 p.m.
The meet is designed for experienced swimmers or those who just want to have a good time with friends and family.
Each participant can swim an unlimited amount of events and will swim against others in their age group. The event's goal is to bring the community together for a fun event while also raising funds for the local swim team.
Those interested can sign up by emailing the YMCA or Emily Rhoades at emilyr@twintiersymca.org.