FREWSBURG — The Portville football team continues to find sources of motivation, and continues to respond with big-time performances.
Last week, after seeing a newspaper photo of Allegany-Limestone celebrating with the rocking chair prize from last year’s rivalry game, the Panthers went out and topped the Gators in this season’s matchup, 27-6. Heading into Week 2, it took some exception to the fact that Frewsburg — and not Portville — cracked the Buffalo News’ Small School Top 10 rankings after the Bears handled Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 53-0.
And so the message entering their head-to-head matchup was simple: Let’s show them who the better team is. Behind a superb, and possibly record-setting night from Kaedon Holcomb, the Panthers did just that.
Holcomb piled up 128 rushing yards and SIX touchdowns on just 12 carries and Portville tallied all of its points over the first two quarters in a 55-8 rout of Frewsburg in a Section 6 Class D matchup on Thursday night. And if these first two weeks are any indication, Portville, after a transitional year in 2021, is back to being a powerhouse under Josh Brooks.
“All the credit to the kids,” Brooks said. “We challenged them. We knew Frewsburg was going to be confident after that win last week. I don’t think Allegany-Limestone has gotten enough credit for how improved they are. That was a really good win for us against a physical team.
“We found some motivation and we just used it. We said, we’ve got something to prove. If we can be the more physical team and set the tone early, this could be a really strong game for us.”
Set the tone they did. Holcomb had TD scampers of 12, eight and seven yards and Zander Keim added a 17-yard interception return for a score in a 29-0 first quarter. Holcomb added three more TDs in the second quarter, with Keim tacking on a 4-yard touchdown.
“The first play of the game, Kaedon broke off a 50-yard run and was taken down inside the 10,” Brooks noted. “Our offensive line was fantastic. (Coach) Andy Studley just has those kids locked in. We’re not the biggest or the strongest, but they’re super smart, and they were awesome up front. Kaedon only ran the ball 12 times, so you’re only going to put up those kinds of yards by having some gaping holes.
Quarterback Luke Petryszak added 79 rushing yards on four carries and Aiden DeFazio had a 43-yard reception. Portville’s defense limited Frewsburg 12 rushing yards on 20 carries and just 105 yards for the game.
“(Coach) Jason Luther had an awesom (defensive) game plan again,” Brooks said. “The kids have to buy in, and it was a short week for preparation, but they did that. We had an idea of what they were going to do, the kids recognized formations and they responded. We were physical — Zander set the tone with a big hit, Luke had a great hit, you could tell we put them on their heels.”
Of Holcomb’s effort, part of a 329-yard rushing effort for the Panthers, Brooks said: “He’s a great kid and he has a great attitude. He’s the first kid to give credit to the offensive line. We sat together on the bus and he was just ecstatic about the giant holes he had. He said, ‘It’s a lot easier when there’s holes like that.’ Those kids are close and they play with each other.
Brooks said Holcomb’s six TDs either tied or were one more than Jayden Lassiter’s possible single-game school-record total.