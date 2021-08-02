As one softball star departs, another is just getting started.
Mia Hlasnick recently wrapped a career that included four sectional championship game appearances for Portville, two Section 6 crowns and a reputation for being one of – if not the best defensive catchers in the Times Herald’s coverage area and beyond.
Considering the grand success Makenize Cowburn enjoyed in her first varsity season, you will likely be reading stories of her exploits in these pages for years to come. The Wellsville ace was a perfect 16-0 and led the Lions to their first sectional crown since 2003.
A graduating senior, Hlasnick was named the Big 30’s Player of the Year in softball, while Cowburn, an up-and-coming freshman, was recognized as the Big 30’s first Pitcher of the Year – a new honor added in 2021.
Hlasnick is the first Portville player to win softball player of the year honors since its inception in 2006. She also was named a Big 30 all-star in 2019.
Mia “was obviously a stellar catcher,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “One of the best that we’ve had over the years. She’s very good at what she does as far as keeping baserunners at bay with her arm and keeping pitches in front of her and those things.
“She’s a quality human being, really. She was voted captain by her peers. She’s someone who earns the respect of her teammates. She’s someone that you can look to when things aren’t going the right way. She always seems to keep her composure. She’s just a really nice kid. She works hard in school. I could go on and on. She’s just a really good kid.”
HLASNICK was also one of the Big 30’s top hitters.
In helping the Panthers go 16-2 and reach the sectional final, she hit .464 with 20 RBI, three home runs, two triples and six doubles. The CCAA East Player of the Year also slugged .804 and had a .542 on-base percentage.
As a catcher, Hlasnick’s specialty was quick snap throws that caught runners off base.
“I can’t tell you how many times she would catch people off balance with a snap throw down to first or third and get us out of an inning,” Torrey said.
To Torrey, his catcher’s most memorable throw came during a tight victory over Olean this past season.
“It was a back and forth contest,” Torrey said. “We were in a rough spot in an inning where we walked a couple batters. We had two outs and needed to get out of the inning. It was a game that we went on to win, but we couldn’t afford to give up a big hit or a big run. I called time to visit the mound, and before I could say anything she said, ‘I’m just going to snap it down to first. I know there's a runner in front of this girl, but I’m going to get her out.’ I said, ‘That’s a great idea, but you realize if you sail it into right field it could end very badly.’ Without hesitation she looked at me and said I’ll make it. And she did, and we got out of the inning and went on to win by one run.
“That just shows you not only the confidence she has, but also the type of heads-up player she is, and the leadership qualities that will be missed from her next year.”
HLASNICK was brought up to the varsity for the playoffs as an eighth grader and helped Portville to a sectional championship that year. She played leftfield as a freshman before settling into the catcher role the following year, when the Panthers won another sectional title.
Also a talented ice hockey player who played in area travel leagues, Hlasnick plans to play that sport in college at SUNY Cortland.
Torrey and the Panthers will miss her presence on the field and in the dugout.
“You spend a lot of time with your catcher with your drills,” Torrey said. “They’re there catching for you when you’re hitting infield and outfield. They’re, in essence, like an assistant coach. I’ll definitely miss some of our conversations at practices and games. Mostly, I’ll miss her leadership and her ability to have her teammates rally around her.”
ONE OF Portville’s two losses in 2021 came to Cowburn and the Lions.
The Wellsville victory was one in a long line of sterling performances produced by the ninth grader.
What a debut season it was.
Cowburn went 16-0 with seven shutouts, two no hitters, and three one-hitters. She topped it off by lifting the Lions to the Section 5, Class B-2 title via a 12-2 trouncing of Wayland-Cohocton.
“Makenzie is a competitor and has the ability to dominate a game in the pitching circle,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “She demonstrated that several times this year, coming up big against some really good teams.”
The Lions finished 21-1 on the season, the only loss coming to Addison when Cowburn didn’t pitch. Burke said Cowburn may have set a school record of 21 wins if she had pitched every game.
“I’m very proud of the season that she had,” the coach said. “She’s a great part of Wellsville softball.”
Standing 6-feet and firing pitches that reach nearly 60 mph on the radar gun, Cowburn intimidated opponents all season. She struck 178 batters against 34 walks. In 106.2 innings, she allowed 62 hits, 17 earned runs and had a 1.12 ERA.
In addition to Big 30 honors, Cowburn was named first-team all-state in Class B and earned All-Greater Rochester recognition. She joined Amy Lorshbaugh (2016 Player of the Year) and Morgan Sibble (2019 Player of the Year) as Wellsville standouts to earn major Big 30 softball awards.
Burke was not surprised by the results the young player produced. He sees how hard she works in and out of season to be successful.
As an encouraging teammate, she also quickly gained the support of Wellsville’s five seniors.
“We had senior leadership, but it was apparent that when Makenzie came in she gained respect by how hard she worked on her craft,” Burke said. “Anyone that has a passion for playing softball like she does and puts the time and effort into it, good things will happen. The sky’s the limit for her.”