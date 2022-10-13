HINSDALE — It was perhaps the biggest indication of just how much the Hinsdale boys soccer team has improved this season.
The Bobcats, after a 1-7 start, had already turned things around, winning five of their previous six games entering Thursday. And in their regular season finale, though it wasn’t a win, they demonstrated that they’ve significantly narrowed the gap between themselves and the top teams in the county.
Damion Brown scored off a Robert Childs feed eight minutes into the second and Hinsdale took the initial lead en route to a 1-1, 100-minute tie with league champion Houghton in an Allegany County Division II rematch.
The score the last time these teams played? Houghton 7, Hinsdale 0. And that was the Bobcats’ last dud before closing the year on an impressive 5-1-1 stretch.
“The amount they’ve improved throughout the year, it’s really shown the last few weeks and hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling into sectionals,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney acknowledged.
Brian Patipewe scored off a Pedro Rebello feed with 12 minutes remaining in regulation as Houghton ultimately forced the tie. Ethan Chapman made eight saves for Hinsdale (6-8-1) while Marco Zanini matched that number for the Panthers (10-5-1).
Of the nip-and-tuck contest, Kinney added, “We controlled the first half, and after we scored, Houghton kind of turned it on and controlled the second half and the first part of overtime. But it was back and forth in OT, both teams had chances, Ethan made a couple of great saves, their keeper did too. It was back-and-forth, it was fun. It was just one of those where nobody could find the last one.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY IIScio/Friendship 3, Andover/Whitesville 0SCIO — Brenden Loucks (assist), Ethan Davenport and Jordan White all scored in the first 20 minutes of the second half to lift Scio/Friendship.
Taylor Moore needed just one save to preserve the shutout as S/F finished the regular season 6-9-1. Landon Ordway stopped nine shots for A/W (1-15). What allowed S/F, which took two of three meetings with A/W this year, to end the deadlock and finally break the game open after halftime?
“In the first half, we had several chances,” coach Dillon McFall said. “We had one point-blank range and somehow managed to miss it. We were also a little sluggish in that first half. The second half, we played the way we’re capable of offensively. The whole second half, we played really well.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY I
Fillmore 7, Cuba-Rushford 2CUBA — Layton Sanasith and Mitchell Ward (assist) each notched a pair of goals and Fillmore built up a 5-1 halftime lead en route to a win.
Ward is now up to 32 goals and 15 assists on the year.
Eben Schilke and Zach Sisson each posted a goal and an assist and Jack Cool also found the back of the net and Brent Zubikowski chipped in a helper for the Eagles (15-0), who outshot the Rebels, 21-3. Luke Colombo made three saves.
Williams Adams had a first-half goal to cut the initial deficit to 2-1 while Jacob Smith tallied off a Kaden Bell feed in the second half for Cuba-Rushford. Jack Frank made 14 saves for the Rebels (3-12).
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0BELMONT — Ryder Easton and Reiss Gaines each had first-half markers to stake Bolivar-Richburg to a 2-0 halftime lead in the victory.
Noah Little added an insurance goal for the Wolverines (13-2-1), who got the better of GV/Belfast after settling for a 1-1 tie in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 23. Landon Barkley, Little and Aydin Sisson had assists while David Abdo piled up 11 saves to preserve the shutout.
“We outshot them,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan noted, “the difference is, when they shoot, they score, and we don’t. They finished and we didn’t. This game should have been 2-2; a 3-0 final wasn’t indicative of how close it was …
“But their experience on their line is way better than mine and it showed. And they’re good, they have a really good center fullback, a big, tall kid.”
Thai Norasethaporn stopped seven shots for the JagDogs (6-6-4). Before Thursday, GV/B was the only team aside from Fillmore to hand B-R a non-win.