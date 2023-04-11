HINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team won one game last year in a 1-14 campaign.
It matched that win total in its first try in 2023.
Robert Childs went 2-for-3 with a triple and the Bobcats jumped out to a sizable early lead before holding on for a 12-9 Allegany County triumph over Friendship/Scio in their season-opener on Tuesday night.
Childs, according to coach Devin Kinney, also had “a couple of really good catches in centerfield” that helped Hinsdale preserve the lead. Damion Brown also went 2-for-3, knocking a double as part of his effort.
The Bobcats led 9-2 after the fourth inning, but a bad inning defensively helped F/S pull to within 9-8 in the sixth. Hinsdale grabbed a few more runs in the bottom half to help secure the victory.
“We definitely … defensively, as far as fielding, didn’t make too many errors, but that one bad inning let them get back into it,” Kinney acknowledged. “But it was good that the kids battled and finished it out strong. We got a couple of insurance runs going into that last inning and we closed it out without too many issues after that.”
Ethan Davenport collected a pair of doubles for Friendship/Scio.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 12, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, 6 innings
BELFAST — Trey Buchholz and James Margeson combined on a six-inning two-hitter to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
Caden Allen posted three hits while Buchholz reached base four times, with two hits and two walks, and Landon Barkley added a hit for the Wolverines. Reiss Gaines drove in three runs while Evan Pinney had a pair of RBI.
B-R plated five runs in the sixth to go up 6-0 and five more in the sixth to end the game early. It also took advantage of seven GV/B errors.
NON-LEAGUE
Brocton 12, Ellicottville 5, 6 inn.
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville held a 5-3 lead with two outs in the sixth, but Brocton tallied nine runs while down to its final out in a game that was called after the bottom half due to darkness.
Raynathan Santiago had two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Brocton had just five singles for the game, but took advantage of 19 Ellicottville walks, seven of which came in the decisive sixth inning. Three Brocton pitchers combined to strike out 10 while surrendering just four singles.
For the Eagles (0-2), Braylon Wyatt had a hit and two RBI while Gian Nuzzo notched a hit and drove in one.
“We were up 5-3 with two outs in the sixth … and we basically went downhill from there,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “Nineteen walks obviously didn’t help matters. We played a good game up until that point. We made some nice plays, we executed a nice suicide squeeze for a run, we were aggressive on the basepaths. But when you walk nineteen, you’re not gonna be able to win too many games.”
BOYS TENNIS
Houghton 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0
HOUGHTON — Caleb Hilsher and Sam Winkens each picked up straight-set singles victories to key Houghton to a season-opening win.
Bolivar-Richburg opened the year 0-1.