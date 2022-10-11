HINSDALE — On Sept. 24, the Hinsdale boys soccer team hit what was probably considered its lowpoint.
The Bobcats had just fallen to 1-7 and had lost their last two games by a combined score of 15-0. Four of those seven setbacks had come by four goals or more. Since then, however, Hinsdale has begun to resemble the same strong team it was last year, when the Bobcats went 11-4-1 with a trip to the sectional semifinals in the program’s best season in recent memory.
And the latest indication of that came Tuesday night.
Preston Jackson notched a hat trick and the Bobcats scored two goals in each half while downing Andover/Whitesville, 4-1, in an Allegany County Division II rematch. Damion Brown also scored while Robert Childs handed out two assists and Jackson and Xander Pascucci added a helper apiece.
Ethan Chapman needed just one save to record the shutout for the Bobcats, who dominated A/W for the second time this year, holding a 24-1 edge in shots. Hinsdale has now won of the last six to improve to 6-8, the last two coming by a total count of 10-2.
What’s changed for coach Devin Kinney’s team?
“A lot of the younger guys that were learning the first few weeks, they’ve stepped up and they’re falling (into place),” the HCS coach said. “They’re picking it up and we’re seeing an improvement from top to bottom. The older guys are figuring out how to play with each other again and now we’re playing much better as a team, (offsetting) those gaps that left with the graduating class.
“Now that everyone’s on the same page, we’re starting to see those results.”
Colton Calladine scored off a C.J. Estep pass to make it 3-1 while Landon Ordway made 20 saves for A/W (1-14).
ALLEGANY COUNTY I
Bolivar-Richburg 8, Cuba-Rushford 0BOLIVAR — Ian Infus posted a first-half hat trick, including one on a penalty kick, and B-R tacked on five second-half goals while cruising to a win.
Reiss Raines posted two goals and an assist, Aydin Sisson had a goal and three helpers and Braden Zilker and David Baldwin also found the back of the net for the Wolverines. Additionally, Landon Barkley had two assists and Evan Pinney had one assist.
David Abdo needed one save to preserve the shutout as Bolivar-Richburg went 3-0 against C-R on the year (winning those games by a combined score of 18-2).
Cuba-Rushford fell to 3-11.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IIHoughton 1, Scio/Friendship 0FRIENDSHIP — Shams Zia scored unassisted in the 94th minute, with just six minutes remaining in the second OT, to break the game-long stalemate and lift Houghton.
Marco Zanini made two saves to preserve the shutout for the Panthers (10-5). Taylor Moore stopped four shots in a standout effort for Scio/Friendship (5-9-1).
NON-LEAGUEGenesee Valley/Belfast 0, Wellsville 0, OTWELLSVILLE — For the second time in the last two weeks, Genesee Valley/Belfast and Wellsville settled for a 0-0 tie.
Logan Dunbar made six saves for the Lions (6-7-2), who totaled 12 shots on the night. Thai Noreasethaporn earned the shutout for GV/B, which moved to 6-5-4 with its third scoreless tie of the year.