HINSDALE — It was the team that knocked Hinsdale out of last year’s playoffs.
And it was the only opponent that had beaten the Bobcats in the last four weeks.
So, upon getting their revenge in this year’s postseason, as HCS coach Devin Kinney acknowledged afterward, “It feels nice, I’m not gonna lie.”
Preston Jackson provided Hinsdale with a crucial early lead and the Bobcats rode that advantage to a 2-1 triumph over Friendship/Scio in the Section 5 Class D2 quarterfinals on Friday night. Jackson scored just 1:30 into the game off a feed from Xander Pascucci and Hinsdale remained in front from there.
Robert Childs scored with five minutes left in the first half, with Damion Brown assisting, to give their team a 2-0 lead at the break. Brenden Loucks tallied off a free kick late in the second half, but Hinsdale held on down the stretch.
The Bobcats had split with F/S during the regular year, winning 3-2 to start their turnaround as part of a 6-1-1 finish. The only setback in that time was a 3-2 loss to F/S on Oct. 5. Ethan Chapman made five saves for No. 4 Hinsdale (8-8-1), which will meet No. 1 Mount Morris in Tuesday’s semifinals, while Taylor Moore stopped eight shots for No. 5 Friendship/Scio (6-10-1).
“They knocked us out last year, so it was nice to get this win,” said Kinney, before adding of that quick first goal: “It definitely allowed us to kind of play our game and not have to chase. It definitely felt like we were in control and could kind of keep it that way throughout. They had their chances, but it felt like we controlled the game.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Harley-Allendale Columbia 1, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
ROCHESTER — Finn Costello scored in the 68th minute as No. 2 Harley-Allendale Columbia escaped No. 7 Belfast.
Alessandro Bosa had the assist while Thomas Riveros needed one save to preserve the shutout for HAC (14-2). Thai Norasethaporn had a standout game in goal for the JagDogs, who finished the year 7-7-4.
Fillmore 9, Alfred-Almond 0
FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward had a hand in six goals, piling up four markers and two assists to power unbeaten and top-seeded Fillmore.
Brent Zubikowski (assist) scored just three minutes and Ward tallied a minute later en route to a 5-0 halftime lead for the Eagles (17-0), who outshot A-A, 20-4. Henry Sardina posted a hat trick and Jack Cool had a goal and two helpers. Eben Schilke handed out two assists and Nolan Krzeminski had one assist. Luke Colombo made five saves in a shutout effort.
"We had an exceptional start to our sectional push,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “The defense played phenomenally once again, but it was the play of Jack, Eben and Zach Sisson in the center of the field that really got our offense clicking and generated the chances that Mitch and Henry were able to consistently finish.”
Fillmore will meet No. 4 Keshequa in Tuesday’s semifinals. The eighth-seeded Eagles finished the year 6-10-2.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Mount Morris 8, Andover/Whitesville 0
MOUNT MORRIS — Top-seeded Mount Morris (11-6) cruised into Tuesday’s semifinals, where it will take on No. 4 Hinsdale.
No. 8 Andover/Whitesville finished the season 1-16.
Houghton 3, Jasper-Troupsburg 0
HOUGHTON — Josh Davidson scored off a Brian Patipewe feed nine minutes in and Houghton added a pair of second-half goals to close the door.
Pedro Rebello and Lucas Matias tallied and assisted on each other’s markers while Marco Zanini earned the shutout for the second-seeded Panthers (11-5-1), who will meet either Hammondsport or Northstar Christian in Tuesday’s semis.
“It was an evenly-played first half,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “In the second half, our midfield just kind of took control. We held the ball, we could have put a few more in. They have one kid who’s really good, but we had two midfielders buzzing around him all game, tiring him out. Our goalie made two quality saves and the defense stepped up in front of him.”
No. 7 Jasper-Troupsburg ended the season 4-13.