BROCKPORT — There was little mystery who would be receiving the ball for the Randolph football team Monday night.
It didn’t matter.
Of his team’s 58 offensive plays in Monday’s Class D Far West Regional, 48 went to Randolph senior running back Xander Hind. Hind earned that heavy workload with his production, gashing Section 5 champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba for 281 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 42-26 regional victory. The Cardinals avenged a 28-22 loss to the Aggies in last year’s regional.
“It means the world,” Hind said. “Last year when we lost, it was heartbreaking, and it sounds really cliche, but we remembered how it felt when we lost last year and we kept a chip on our shoulder the whole year, worked hard in practice just to get back to this game. We got back and we took care of business.”
Randolph (11-0) will advance with a quick turnaround, playing defending state champion Tioga in the state semifinals on Friday in Union-Endicott. That marks the Cardinals’ first trip to the NYS Final Four since 2014, also Randolph’s last state championship season as part of a three-peat from 2012-14.
“It feels good,” Cardinals coach Brent Brown said of avenging last year’s loss. “I think after last year we kind of felt like we let them get away with one. I think everybody did and tonight we gave them a taste of Cardinal football. That’s what we needed to do last year and that’s what we did tonight, it was awesome.”
While Hind made most of the plays for the Cardinals, two teammates — fullback Payton Slade and tight end Jaiden Huntington — contributed big moments in the first half to help Randolph build a 28-14 halftime lead.
Slade broke a 41-yard run before being tripped up at the 2-yard line on Randolph’s first drive, punched in the following play by Hind. He finished with seven carries for 66 yards.
Huntington made it a two-score game on the first play of the second half, reeling in a 44-yard touchdown catch over the middle from quarterback Carson Conley.
Randolph built the lead to 28-7 in the first half before OAE cut it to 28-14 with just 37 seconds remaining in the half on a 33-yard run play where the Aggies’ Kyle Porter scooped up an offensive fumble recovery and scampered to the end zone.
The Aggies then gave the Cardinals deja vu in the second half, recovering an opening onside kickoff in a repeat of last year’s regional game. OAE finished the drive from midfield to cut it to 28-20, but would get no closer.
“We practice, we talk about it,” Brown said of the onside kick. “We talked about it for 15 minutes, we came out and talked about it again and we did the right thing, it just bounced and hit him in the facemask and they got it.”
But Randolph’s offense made sure the onside kick didn’t haunt it this time.
“It started to bring back deja vu all over again,” Brown added. “But they couldn’t stop us. We did put together some long drives that burned clock and it’s tough to take when you’re playing defense.”
OAE’s Noah Currier took 14 carries for 157 yards, almost half of them on a 71-yard touchdown run down the home sideline in the second quarter. Randolph limited the Aggies’ passing game, however, as Bodie Hyde was 3-for-10 for 31 yards and an interception by Huntington on the Aggies’ final play of the game.
Tristan Farnham also recovered a fumble for the Cardinals, who won the turnover battle 2-1.
“That’s a good team over there,” Brown said of OAE. “And their quarterback (Hyde), how about No. 20 (Currier)? You can’t get any slipperier than him. He’s a good back. We practiced all week long, we were pretty much on everything, and I thought we could contain this guy and you just can’t.”
Brown said Hind and the Cardinals’ linemen deserved credit for the big rushing game.
“A lot of it’s Xander, but a lot of it’s our line too,” he said. “Our line did a good job and they switched a couple times playing defenses and we just switched, bumped things out or in, got a little bit different angles kicking out their ends, and every time they switched and we switched to something different, we seemed to pop something a little more and we’d get easier, then they would adjust. It went back and forth.”
Brown acknowledged the physical challenge of playing again in four days for the state semifinal, but said the Cardinals’ coaches started prepping for Tioga after the regional was postponed from Saturday to Monday.
“That part will be tough,” Brown said. “You carry the ball how many times and you’re going to be sore, you don’t get those rest days now. But the good thing is they played on Friday, we already have them broken down in case we were in this situation, so tomorrow we’ll chalk and we’ll practice and then at the end of Wednesday’s practice, we’ve got to be where we would be at the end (of a regular Wednesday).
“It might take us all day, but we’re not going to stop until we get to that point and then we’ll get our run-through on Thursday and then head out there on Friday. We came out of (Monday) healthy, that’s the biggest thing.”