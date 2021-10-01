RANDOLPH — With another monster rushing effort from junior Xander Hind, the Randolph football team continued its dominant form to stay unbeaten through Week 5.
Coming off a big win over top-ranked Clymer/Sherman/Panama, the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0) kept their pace atop the Section 6 Class D standings by defeating Portville, 51-8, Friday night at Raymond Van Wie Field.
Hind surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with his latest big night, carrying the ball 22 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Carson Conley, Randolph’s longest of three pass completions on the night. He ran in touchdowns from 44, 2 and 53 yards to the end zone.
“He only played one series in the second half,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said of Hind. “So when you get in a game like that it's not easy to rack up yards, but he had some bigger chunks. That’s kind of what you’ve got to do to get (those yards) because he didn’t get as many carries (as earlier games). But he ran hard.”
Hind now has 1,166 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through five games.
Randolph, ranked third in the state in Class D and fourth among Western New York smalls schools, ran out to a 32-0 halftime lead and 51-0 through three quarters, scoring seven touchdowns along with a first-quarter safety.
For Portville (2-3, 0-2), which lost its third straight after a 2-0 start, quarterback Luke Petryszak had eight carries for 128 yards, more than half of which came on the game’s longest play, a 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Kaedon Holcomb had 14 carries for 66 yards and Zander Keim had a 41-yard catch from Keaton Merchel.
Randolph’s Christian Burch scored two rushing touchdowns, rushing four times for 37 yards. Luke Pagett had eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and Tristan Farnham marked 43 yards on three carries.
“I don't think the score was totally indicative of the game,” Brown said. “It was 32-0 at halftime, which was good, but then they turned it over and gave us the short field like twice right in a row in the second half. But I was happy with it, we ran the ball, we threw it a few times (3-for-6). We were going to try to throw it a little bit more, but you hate to come out in the second half up 32-0 and start throwing it. It was good, kind of the same thing (we've been doing), we ran the ball and our line did a pretty good job, defensively we were really good, so I was happy.”