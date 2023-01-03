OLEAN — The Olean boys’ swimmers used a team effort to dispatch Panama, 106-62, in a CCAA matchup on Tuesday at the Olean Middle School.
Five different swimmers won individual races and the Huskies swept all three relays to claim first in eight of 11 events. Nicholas Hillman and Dominic Breton each took part in three victories, taking the 100 backstroke and 50 free, respectively, while helping Olean to victories in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. Zach Clayson (200 IM), Gavin Weseman (100 fly) and Randy Hall (100 breast) all added individual triumphs and Landon Johnson and Sean Howard rounded out both of those medley wins.
Brody Bimber was a double-winner for Panama, capturing the 200 free and 500 free.
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BOLIVAR — Ian Unfus’ five assists, five kills, five blocks and five assists filled the stat sheet as Bolivar-Richburg (5-2) earned a 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 sweep.
Also for B-R, Hunter Walp had three assists, three kills and four blocks while Jaeger Turybury had two assists, three kills and two blocks.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast (3-4), Sean Mahon had 10 kills and one block, Landon Sullivan had five kills and four aces and Dominic Marra made 16 assists with two kills and a block.
Allegany-Limestone 3, Fillmore 0
FILLMORE — Allegany-Limestone picked up a sweep on the road, winning 25-13, 25-13, 27-25.
For A-L, Jacob Herbert had three kills and three aces, A.J. Riordan marked five kills and three aces and Tyler Griffen paced the offense with 14 assists.
For Fillmore, Nathan Tanner had two blocks and two kills, Skylar Freeman had two aces and Henry Decker made four blocks.
AT ALLEGANY
Olean 106, Panama 62
200 medley relay: Olean (Hillman, Breton, Howard, Johnson) 2:00.20
200 freestyle: Bimber (P) 2:24.61
200 IM: Clayson (O) 2:35.32
50 freestyle: Breton (O) :24.73
100 butterfly: Weseman (O) 1:03.96
100 freestyle: Howard (P) :58.98
500 freestyle: Bimber (P) 6:32.20
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Boutillette, Mallory, Peterson-Volz, Ruszkowski) 1:57.81
100 backstroke: Hillman (O) 1:18.64
100 breaststroke: Hall (O) 1:25.76
400 freestyle relay: Olean (Johnson, Breton, Howard, Hillman) 4:05.84