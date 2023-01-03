OLEAN — The Olean boys’ swimmers used a team effort to dispatch Panama, 106-62, in a CCAA matchup on Tuesday at the Olean Middle School.

Five different swimmers won individual races and the Huskies swept all three relays to claim first in eight of 11 events. Nicholas Hillman and Dominic Breton each took part in three victories, taking the 100 backstroke and 50 free, respectively, while helping Olean to victories in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. Zach Clayson (200 IM), Gavin Weseman (100 fly) and Randy Hall (100 breast) all added individual triumphs and Landon Johnson and Sean Howard rounded out both of those medley wins.

