ST. BONAVENTURE — Through four innings, the Olean High baseball team had matched Fredonia in a 2-2 game. But by the end of the fifth, the CCAA Division I game at St. Bonaventure’s Handler Park was over.
A rough inning snowballed into 10 runs for the Hillbillies in the top of the fifth and Fredonia tossed a scoreless bottom half to earn a 12-2 win courtesy of the 10-run rule.
Olean’s Lucas Brushingham pitched 4 ⅓ innings, striking out four with five walks before Olean turned to Aaron Vincent, then Cal Vogtli to finish the inning.
Caine DeGolier went 1-for-2 with a double for OHS (4-6, 3-4).
“We were playing a good ballgame to that point,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said of the first four innings. “They put some pressure on early in that inning, got a couple runs early on. We had a double play ball that we missed, there was a collision at second and some chaos, a couple runs scored and we could have been out of the inning. We just couldn’t get out of it after that.
“Lucas Brushingham pitched really well, he had a good outing. But once that inning was extended it hurt us.”
For Fredonia, Owen Rush went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Matt Cash pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out four without a walk and holding Olean to four hits.
CCAA I
Allegany-Limestone 13, Falconer 3, 5 innings
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone’s Gavin Truman threw a five-inning complete game, holding Falconer to five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Sean Conroy doubled and drove in two runs and Eric Furlong had a hit and two RBI for the Gators (6-7, 4-5).
Falconer’s Dalton Caldwell had a double and two RBI.
CCAA III
Salamanca 12, Franklinville 0, 5 innings
FRANKLINVILLE — Jaxson Ross threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 batters with four walks to lead Salamanca. The Warriors scored four runs in the third and one in the fourth before pulling away with seven in the fifth to end it.
For Salamanca (9-5, 8-2), Jorden Ambuske marked three singles and scored twice, Zaron Tucker had two singles and three RBI and Cory Holleran and Ross each had a single, two RBI and two runs scored.
“He’s a very good pitcher and threw a great game,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski said of Ross. “That was the story. When you get no-hit, it’s hard to put runs on the board. So I would just tip my cap to an excellent outing.”
For Franklinville (3-8, 3-6), Bretton Blecha threw 3 ⅔ innings, striking out seven with four walks. The Warriors plated five runs on five hits against the starter. Of the seven runs credited against reliever Matt Spittler (two strikeouts, one walk), two were earned.
Ellicottville 9, Randolph 4
ELLICOTTVILLE — Trailing 3-0 after the first inning, Ellicottville (4-5 CCAA III) took the lead for good with an eight-run second.
Ellicottville’s Ian Zeher went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Gian Nuzzo had a hit, run and two RBI and Braylon Wyatt had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
Wyatt struck out 12 batters with six walks, allowing three hits and three earned runs over 5 ⅔ innings. Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge and Owen Chudy threw ⅔ innings each without a hit or run allowed to close out the win.
“Playing our third game in three days, pitching was a concern going into the game,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “Braylon Wyatt answered the bell with his best pitching performance of his high school career. He settled in after the first inning and took control of the game.”
Randolph’s David Malone doubled, recording an RBI and a run. Tristan Farnham pitched five innings in relief, striking out six without a walk, allowing one run on five hits.
Silver Creek/Forestville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Nathan Wolf went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a loss.
CLV’s Brayden Young went 2-for-4 with a run. Payton Bradley struck out eight with six walks over 4 ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs (eight total) on four hits.
For Silver Creek/Forestville, Kam Sakpal hit a double, scored twice and drove in two runs while Caleb Fiegl was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Joe Steinwachs threw a complete game, holding the T-Wolves (2-7 league) to five hits, striking out 14 with one walk.
Portville 18, North Collins 1, 4 innings
PORTVILLE — Portville’s Mario Pascucci and Karsen Padlo held North Collins to two hits as the Panthers (10-1, 8-1) rolled to victory.
Portville broke the game open with a 10-run bottom of the second and added seven more in the third.
Pascucci led the Panthers at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs and a stolen base. Ethan Obergfell had a hit, stolen base, three walks, three RBI and three runs. Nik Manroe (stolen base), Drew Langdon (two runs) and Aidan DeFazio (three runs, three walks) had two RBI each.
AT ST. BONAVENTURE
R H E
Fredonia 020 0(10)X X — 12 6 1 Olean 200 00X X — 2 4 2 Matt Cash (4 SO, 0 BB) and Andrew Cowan Lucas Brushingham (4 SO, 5 BB), Aaron Vincent (5) (0 SO, 3 BB), Cal Vogtli (5) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Aaron Vincent, Caine DeGolier (5)
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Falconer 000 03X X — 3 5 7 Allegany-Limestone 006 07X X — 13 6 0 Swanson (5 SO, 6 BB), Caldwell (5) (1 SO, 4 BB) and Stenstrom Gavin Truman (7 SO, 1 BB) and A.J. Riordan
AT FRANKLINVILLE
R H E
Salamanca 004 17X X — 12 9 0 Franklinville 000 00X X — 0 0 6 Jaxson Ross (13 SO, 4 BB) and Jaxon Tarr Bretton Blecha (7 SO, 4 BB), Matt Spittler (4) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Beau Bielecki
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
Randolph 300 001 0 — 4 3 0 Ellicottville 081 000 X — 3 6 0 Michael Bohall (3 SO, 5 BB), David Malone (2) (0 SO, 3 BB), Tristan Farnham (2) (6 SO, 0 BB) and Elial Bryan Braylon Wyatt (12 SO, 6 BB), Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge (6) (0 SO, 2 BB), Owen Chudy (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Hunter Smith
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
S.C./Forest. 330 023 0 — 11 8 3 Cattaraugus-LV 200 002 0 — 4 5 5 Joe Steinwachs (14 SO, 1 BB) and Joe Villafranca Payton Bradley (8 SO, 6 BB), Matt Benzel (5) (3 SO, 4 BB) and D.J. Szata
AT PORTVILLE
R H E