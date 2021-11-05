BUFFALO — Alexis Trietley won both of her events and helped two relay teams place in the top three to pace the Olean High girls swimming team at the Section 6 championships on Thursday.
Trietley won the 50-yard freestyle in :23.76 and the 100 free in :51.57. Teammate Megan Jackson was second in the 50 free (:24.50) and fourth in the 100 free (:54.60) in the sectional meet at Erie Community College's Flickinger Center.
“One of the highlights is for the second time Alexis was voted by the officials as the swimmer of the meet,” Olean coach Dan Brown said. “That’s a great accomplishment to be recognized by the swimming officials.” Jackson, Sara Thomas, Trietley and Tyyetta Herman took second in the 200 free relay (1:41.16) and Jackson, Anna Slavinski, Trietley and Herman were third in the 400 free relay (3:44.07).
The 200 medley relay of Willow Chase, Herman, Slavinski and Thomas was 19th (2:07.71).
“Considering where we’re at in the season, I’m very very pleased with how they were swimming today,” Brown said. “A lot of girls rest and attack this meet a little differently to make it to states. We were in a position where we didn’t have to rest them but they still did very well. The 200 free relay improved their time by about a half-second: usually the faster you get you have a smaller window of opportunity to make adjustments and make a big change. They looked really good tonight. As the meet went on we swam better and better.”
For Allegany-Limestone, Lauryn Ball was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:04.92). Brooke Pecorella, Ball Anna Wolfgang and Paige Pecorella were 20th in the 200 free relay (1:51.33) while Ball, Emma Jankwoski, Wolfgang and Brooke Pecorella were 21st (2:11.09) in the 200 medley relay.
The sectional championships conclude with diving tonight at Maryvale High School.