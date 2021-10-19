SALAMANCA — Eighth-graders Charli Ross and Mackenzie Crouse both won two events, all four in a personal record time, to power the Salamanca swimming and diving team to a one-sided 117-38 victory over Gowanda on Monday night.
Ross took the 50 free and 100 butterfly, Crouse captured the 200 IM and 100 free and both were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team for the Warriors.
Mikaela Tennity was also a double-winner, taking the 500 free (PR) and 100 breast while also swimming on the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays in a 4-for-4 effort for Salamanca.
Addison Follman added a win in the 100 back and was also a part of two winning relays. Camryn Quigley won the 200 free and anchored the 200 freestyle relay team for the Warriors, who took first-place in all 11 events.
SWIMMING
Olean 98, Chautauqua Lake 59
MAYVILLE — Megan Jackson won two individual events (50 free, 500 free) and was part of two winning relays to guide Olean.
Alexis Trietley won the 100 butterfly and also swam on the first place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and Anna Slavinski captured the 100 freestyle and swam on the latter relay for the Huskies.
Freshman Emmalie Gehm (200 free) and Katrina DeGroff (200 IM) both added individual wins for OHS.
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 1, Springville 0, 2OT
YORKSHIRE — Grace Heppner broke a 99-minute stalemate, tallying in the final minute of the second OT session to guide Pioneer to a regular season-closing win.
Alyssa Boldt had the assist while Brooke Eastman made four saves in a hard-earned shutout.
The Panthers (10-5-1) will open the playoffs Wednesday as the No. 4 seed in the Section Class A2 bracket.
Springville fell to 8-4-3.
AT MAYVILLE
Olean 98, Chautauqua Lake 59
200 medley relay: Olean (Trietley, Jackson, Pagett, Herman) 2:06.70
200 freestyle: Gehm (O) 2:27.70
200 IM: DeGroff (O) 2:45.67
50 freestyle: Jackson (O) :25.43
100 butterfly: Trietley (O) 1:05.56
100 freestyle: Slavinski (O) 1:03.55
500 freestyle: Jackson (O) 5:49.87
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Trietley, Herman, Slavinski, Pagett) 1:53.19
100 backstroke: Luce (CL) 1:21.92
100 breaststroke: Kushmaul (CL) 1:28.61
400 freestyle relay: Chautauqua Lake (Gervasio, Schenk, Kushmaul, Rizzo) 5:08.76
AT MAYVILLE
Salamanca 117, Gowanda 38
200 medley relay: Salamanca (Follman, Ground, McComber, Tennity) 2:34.50
200 freestyle: Quigley (S) 2:31.73
200 IM: Crouse (S) 3:06.77
50 freestyle: Ross (S) :30.02
100 butterfly: Ross (S) 1:21.94
100 freestyle: Crouse (S) 1:11.66
500 freestyle: Tennity (S) 6:40.86
200 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Fiske, Breazeale, Tennity, Quigley) 2:15.55
100 backstroke: Follman (S) 1:25.67
100 breaststroke: Tennity (S) 1:28.53
400 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Crouse, Ross, McComber, Follman) 5:00.97