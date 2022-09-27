Portville (2)

Portville’s Aryanna Hatch (3) protects the ball as Randolph’s Gianna Bowles (9) attempts to steal it during a CCAA East matchup on Tuesday at Weeden Park in Randolph. The Panthers went on to a 5-0 victory.

RANDOLPH — It was the first of what will be consecutive battles for first place, on the road, in miserable conditions.

Still, the Portville girls soccer team managed to not only win, but do so — despite the rain and mud — in rather comfortable fashion. And in the process, it’s now officially established itself as the team to beat, once again, in CCAA East.

