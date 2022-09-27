RANDOLPH — It was the first of what will be consecutive battles for first place, on the road, in miserable conditions.
Still, the Portville girls soccer team managed to not only win, but do so — despite the rain and mud — in rather comfortable fashion. And in the process, it’s now officially established itself as the team to beat, once again, in CCAA East.
Meghan Lyle and Grace Gariepy each notched two goals and an assist to guide the Panthers to a 5-0 blanking of Randolph on Tuesday night. In a battle of 5-0 and 5-1, Portville (now 7-2, 6-0) took command in the league standings, with a matchup against another 5-1 team, Ellicottville, on Thursday.
Allison Smith also scored while Courtney Whippo had an assist for the Panthers, who scratched out three second-half goals to pull away from a 2-0 halftime lead. Mackenzie Harmon made six saves en route to her fifth shutout of the season.
“The term gritty win, that phrase comes to mind, because the field conditions took both teams out of our typical games,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “At halftime, we told the girls, this is one of those games we’re just going to have to grind it out for another 40 minutes and deal with it.”
Of that decisive second half, he added: “We worked incredibly hard for those goals. Matt Gnan, who’s tasked with doing laundry, he’s going to have to work a miracle to get those clean. … I was really happy that we were not able to play the way we typically want to play, and still, to walk away from a quality Randolph team on the road with a convincing win, that says were playing well, we’re playing hard and we’re able to adapt.”
Stella Smith made eight saves for the Cardinals (6-3, 5-2).
Portville edged Ellicottville, 3-2, in each team’s league-opener, but that was part of an 0-5 start for the Eagles, who have since won five-straight, by a combined count of 41-2, to turn their season around in head-turning fashion.
And that’s gotten the attention of Matz and the Panthers.
“Tonight was a great tuneup,” he said. “Thursday, home with Ellicottville, that’s a really, really big game. I’m sure they’ll be primed ready to go.”
CCAA EASTCattaraugus-Little Valley 2, Franklinville 0FRANKLINVILLE — Kora Sentz notched a pair of second-half goals as Catt.-Little Valley got back on track following a mini two-game slide.
Rebekah Butcher had an assist and Onalee Osgood made six saves in a shutout effort for the Timberwolves (5-3). Franklinville fell to (0-7).
CCAA WEST IOlean 1, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 0FALCONER — Emily Gibbons scored on a breakaway midway through the second half and Olean again rode a strong defensive effort to a win.
Emma Edwards made five saves to preserve the shutout, her third of the season. Alyson Roglia stopped six shots for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
“Falconer had the edge in the first half, but we controlled the second,” said Olean coach Dan Freeman, whose team moved to 5-4 with three of those coming via 1-0 scores. “Emily went 1-on-1 with the keeper and cut it right around her.”
Allegany-Limestone 1, Fredonia 0ALLEGANY — In a battle for first place in the league standings, Cait Kellogg scored midway through the first half and the goal held up for Allegany-Limestone.
After entering with records of 4-1 and 3-1, respectively, the Gators gave themselves a bit more of a cushion for the top spot. Megan Collins had the assist while Chloe Baker needed two saves to preserve the shutout for A-L (6-3), which has won five of the last six, the only loss coming to Section 5 power Fillmore last Thursday.
Sarah Davis had four saves for Fredonia (5-3).
Ellicottville 10, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0SOUTH DAYTON — Aaliyah Winslow (assist) registered a hat trick to key Ellicottville to its fifth-straight win, all in one-sided fashion.
Audrey Hurlburt and Alysa Williams each scored two goals and had one assist.
Keelin Finn had a goal and assist while Katie Bless and Jayden Doutt scored their first-career varsity goals.
Drew Ficek, Madison Potter, Cameron Kaleta, Brooke Butler, Ryah Quinn and Sam Stock all had an assist. Abby Chudy had one save to earn the shutout for the Eagles (5-5), who have won those contests by a combined score of 39-2.