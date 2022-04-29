This week marked the season’s end for the Eastern and Southern conferences in the Southern Tier Scholastic Youth Trap League. Following are the scores and standings from the 50-bird All-Star Shoot between the Eastern and Southern conferences, held at the Bradford Gun Club and the final matches and standings for the East Conference. A final story on the South Conference appeared in Thursday’s Times Herald.

NY-PA ALL-STAR SHOOTOne hundred and eighteen shooters from the Southern Conference (PA) competed against 58 East Conference shooters (NY) last Saturday at the Bradford Gun Club in the annual All-Star Shoot. The Southern Conference captured this year’s title with a 384-360 victory.

TOP 8 PA SHOOTERS:Bradford: Evan Smith 50

Otto-Eldred: Sebastian Zona 49, Wyatt Farr 48, Austin Unverdorben 48, Jaydon Stone 47.

Coudersport: John Wylie 48, Benjamin Torrey 47.

Smethport: Brayden Cosper 47.

TOP 8 NY SHOOTERS:Portville: Nick Manroe 44, Dakota Collins 43, Lucious Young 43.

Bolivar-Richburg: David Baldwin 45, Elliott Fisher 46.

Cuba-Rushford: Logan Ungermann 48, Tyler Findlay 45.

Fillmore: Brayden Hennard 46.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (FINAL SCORES)Cuba-Rushford 187, Fillmore 122, at Freedom Sandusky Gun ClubGenesee Valley 107, Bolivar-Richburg 182, at Richburg Rod & GunGenesee Valley:

Ashley Burrows 23, Graham Bradt 16, Mason Fanton 14, Tyler Male 13, Parker Davis 13, Damon Davis 12, DEAD MAN Score 16

Bolivar-Richburg:

David Baldwin 24, Scott Anderson 24, Jaeger Turybury 23, Mike Mesler 23, Cooper Hosley 22, Keegan Whitham 22, Jasper Burdick 22, Elliott Fisher 22.

Fillmore:

Travis Delude 21, Keaton Morley 17, Noah Strickland 17, Lexie Phetteplace 16, Jack Boon 15, Skylar Freeman 13, Alexandria Thur 13, Jacob Collopy 10.

Cuba-Rushford:

Devin Worthington 24, Adam Yehl 24, Eric Showers 24, Tyler Findlay 24, Mason Findlay 24, Preston Bilotta 23, Austin Layman 22, Kaden Bell 22.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (FINAL STANDINGS)First Place:

Bolivar-Richburg, 1,056 (5th-straight year)

Top Male Shooter:

Josh Anderson, 133

Top Female Shooter:

Zoe Dieter, 109

Most Improved Shooter:

Noah Martin

Second:

Cuba-Rushford, 1,047

Top Male Shooter:

Logan Ungermann, 135

Top Female Shooter:

Alexis Layman, 90

Most Improved Shooter:

Eric Showers

Third:

Portville, 977

Top Male Shooter:

Merrick Witherell 118

Top Female Shooter:

Kaylin Conklin 111

Most Improved Shooter:

Caleb Burgess

Fourth:

Fillmore, 810

High Male Shooter:

Travis Delude, 89

High Female Shooter:

Alexandria Thur, 76

Most Improved Shooter:

Lexi Phetteplace

Fifth:

Genesee Valley, 788

High Male Shooter:

Jonathan Baker, 95

High Female Shooter:

Ashley Burrows, 135

Most Improved Shooter:

Derek Grantier

Top Gun Male:

Logan Ungermann, 135

Top Gun Female: Ashley Burrows, 135

