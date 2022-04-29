This week marked the season’s end for the Eastern and Southern conferences in the Southern Tier Scholastic Youth Trap League. Following are the scores and standings from the 50-bird All-Star Shoot between the Eastern and Southern conferences, held at the Bradford Gun Club and the final matches and standings for the East Conference. A final story on the South Conference appeared in Thursday’s Times Herald.
NY-PA ALL-STAR SHOOTOne hundred and eighteen shooters from the Southern Conference (PA) competed against 58 East Conference shooters (NY) last Saturday at the Bradford Gun Club in the annual All-Star Shoot. The Southern Conference captured this year’s title with a 384-360 victory.
TOP 8 PA SHOOTERS:Bradford: Evan Smith 50
Otto-Eldred: Sebastian Zona 49, Wyatt Farr 48, Austin Unverdorben 48, Jaydon Stone 47.
Coudersport: John Wylie 48, Benjamin Torrey 47.
Smethport: Brayden Cosper 47.
TOP 8 NY SHOOTERS:Portville: Nick Manroe 44, Dakota Collins 43, Lucious Young 43.
Bolivar-Richburg: David Baldwin 45, Elliott Fisher 46.
Cuba-Rushford: Logan Ungermann 48, Tyler Findlay 45.
Fillmore: Brayden Hennard 46.
EASTERN CONFERENCE (FINAL SCORES)Cuba-Rushford 187, Fillmore 122, at Freedom Sandusky Gun ClubGenesee Valley 107, Bolivar-Richburg 182, at Richburg Rod & GunGenesee Valley:
Ashley Burrows 23, Graham Bradt 16, Mason Fanton 14, Tyler Male 13, Parker Davis 13, Damon Davis 12, DEAD MAN Score 16
Bolivar-Richburg:
David Baldwin 24, Scott Anderson 24, Jaeger Turybury 23, Mike Mesler 23, Cooper Hosley 22, Keegan Whitham 22, Jasper Burdick 22, Elliott Fisher 22.
Fillmore:
Travis Delude 21, Keaton Morley 17, Noah Strickland 17, Lexie Phetteplace 16, Jack Boon 15, Skylar Freeman 13, Alexandria Thur 13, Jacob Collopy 10.
Cuba-Rushford:
Devin Worthington 24, Adam Yehl 24, Eric Showers 24, Tyler Findlay 24, Mason Findlay 24, Preston Bilotta 23, Austin Layman 22, Kaden Bell 22.
EASTERN CONFERENCE (FINAL STANDINGS)First Place:
Bolivar-Richburg, 1,056 (5th-straight year)
Top Male Shooter:
Josh Anderson, 133
Top Female Shooter:
Zoe Dieter, 109
Most Improved Shooter:
Noah Martin
Second:
Cuba-Rushford, 1,047
Top Male Shooter:
Logan Ungermann, 135
Top Female Shooter:
Alexis Layman, 90
Most Improved Shooter:
Eric Showers
Third:
Portville, 977
Top Male Shooter:
Merrick Witherell 118
Top Female Shooter:
Kaylin Conklin 111
Most Improved Shooter:
Caleb Burgess
Fourth:
Fillmore, 810
High Male Shooter:
Travis Delude, 89
High Female Shooter:
Alexandria Thur, 76
Most Improved Shooter:
Lexi Phetteplace
Fifth:
Genesee Valley, 788
High Male Shooter:
Jonathan Baker, 95
High Female Shooter:
Ashley Burrows, 135
Most Improved Shooter:
Derek Grantier
Top Gun Male:
Logan Ungermann, 135
Top Gun Female: Ashley Burrows, 135