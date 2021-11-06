CHEEKTOWAGA — Olean’s Makenna O’Connell and Allegany-Limestone’s Michaella Rhodes placed in the top five in all of Section 6 at the sectional diving championships Friday night.
O’Connell finished third in the sectional championship meet at Maryvale High School with a score of 398.40. Her teammate, Hannah Vanderhoef, was seventh at 387.56.
Between the two Huskies, Rhodes was fifth at 391.29.
“They dove very well,” Olean coach Dan Brown said of his divers. “The judging was pretty consistent across the board, maybe could have been a little higher, maybe could have been a little lower. But for the most part I think it was fair.”
Brown said very little separated the divers high on the leaderboard.
“Makenna put in 10 really, really good dives and very clean and vertically,” Brown said. “Hannah started off really well, she had one — maybe her sixth dive — that was maybe a little weaker than it could have been and that's all it took. At that point she was third. If you look at the scores between Makenna and Hannah, third to seventh (is separated by) 10 points. So it was pretty tight. I couldn't be any more proud of the way both those girls dove, they really persevered, they worked through a few hiccups in thinking about some of the dives on their list. They went up there tonight, executed as well as they could, as well as I expected, in some cases a little better.”
The state swimming and diving championships are set for Nov. 19-20 at Ithaca College. O’Connell and Rhodes both earned state qualification, while Vanderhoef’s diving high school career came to a close.
“I think she's got a lot of talent,” Brown said of Vanderhoef. “If she chose to dive at any of the next levels, I think she would do a good job.”