FREWSBURG — Angelina Napoleon and Alex Redeye placed first and second, respectively, to guide the Allegany-Limestone cross country teams in a five-team meet at Frewsburg on Tuesday.

Napoleon finished the 3.1-mile course in 19:19 to lead A-L, the only complete team, to first place with 15 points. Teammate Ashlyn Collins took second (20:59) while fellow Gators Lilianna Peters (21:11) and Lilly Coulter (23:01) were fourth and six, respectively. Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady reached the podium by finishing third in 21:06 and West Valley’s Olivia Harmony was fifth 21:37 and Olympia Leckey seventh (23:53).

