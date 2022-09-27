FREWSBURG — Angelina Napoleon and Alex Redeye placed first and second, respectively, to guide the Allegany-Limestone cross country teams in a five-team meet at Frewsburg on Tuesday.
Napoleon finished the 3.1-mile course in 19:19 to lead A-L, the only complete team, to first place with 15 points. Teammate Ashlyn Collins took second (20:59) while fellow Gators Lilianna Peters (21:11) and Lilly Coulter (23:01) were fourth and six, respectively. Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady reached the podium by finishing third in 21:06 and West Valley’s Olivia Harmony was fifth 21:37 and Olympia Leckey seventh (23:53).
On the boys’ side Juvenal Diaz captured first with a time of 17:50 and Frewsburg (18 points) claimed four of the top six spots en route to the team win, ahead of West Valley (58) and Dunkirk (60). Redeye took second in 17:57 while Evan Johnson was eighth in 20:09 for Allegany-Limestone.
West Valley’s Jack Tharnish was fifth in 18:28.
CROSS COUNTRYBOYS: Southwestern 21, Gowanda 41, F/E 74, Cattaraugus-LV inc.GIRLS: Gowanda 15, Southwestern inc., Cattaraugus-LV inc., F/E inc.FRANKLINVILLE — Nate Lewis turned in a first-place 5K time of 16:57 and the Southwestern boys claimed the top three spots en route to victory.
Grant Cornell placed third overall in 18:32 for Franklinville/Ellicottville. Grady Merrill was 14th in 20:28 for Cattaraugus-LV.
On the girls’ side, Emma Lewis took first place individually with a 5K time of 19:11 and Southwestern grabbed four of the top five spots, but Gowanda earned the team win. Lucy Marchase took sixth for F/E in 26:00 while Sara Webber was 11th (31:20).
BOYS: Fredonia 31, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 45, Olean 52, Randolph inc.GIRLS: Clymer/Sherman/Panama 15, Fredonia 48, Olean inc., Randolph inc.PANAMA — Trenton Krenzer (19:32) and Adam Lesch (19:44) garnered first and second place, respectively, to lead the Fredonia boys.
Lucas Peterson-Volz was third (20:04) while Adrian Bohdanowycz was fourth (20:25) for Olean. Cavan Boutillette added an eighth-place finish (22:06) for the Huskies).
On the girls’ side, Hannah Schauman claimed first overall in 23:06 and C/S/P claimed 10 of the top 12 spots for a runaway victory. Sofia Rucinski was Olean’s top participant, taking 18th with a time of 29:14.
SWIMMINGFrewsburg 94, Olean 90OLEAN — Olean claimed seven first-place finishes to Frewsburg’s five, but the Bears used their depth to squeak out a win.
Megan Jackson was part of four wins for the Huskies, claiming the 50 free and 100 free while swimming on the top 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams. Anna Slavinski was also a double-winner (100 fly, 100 back) and part of a winning relay and Emmalie Gehm took the 200 freestyle for Olean.
Cara Pillittieri won the 200 IM and 100 breast for Frewsburg.
Allegany-Limestone 97, Chautauqua Lake 68MAYVILLE — Sammi Vecchio and Sienna Nagel each won a pair of events to key Allegany-Limestone.
Vecchio claimed the 100 fly and 100 back while Nagel took the 200 free and 500 free. Zoey Bush (200 IM) and Michaella Rhodes (diving) each added individual wins while Bush and Nagel teamed with Cameryn Slevinski and Courtney Marsh for a win in the 400 freestyle relay for the Gators.
Lydia Kushmaul (100 breast), Addison Luce (50 free) and Gabriella Testa (100 free) all had an individual win and were part of two winning relays for Chautauqua Lake.
AT OLEAN Frewsburg 94, Olean 90
200 medley relay:
Olean (Jackson, Herman, Slavinski, Landow) 2:11.55
200 freestyle:
Gehm (O) 2:23.59
200 IM:
Pillittieri (F) 2:28.62
50 freestyle:
Jackson (O) :24.58
Diving:
E. Pitts (F) 234.95
100 butterfly:
Slavinski (O) 1:18.72
100 freestyle:
Jackson (O) :53.43
500 freestyle:
Lawson (F) 6:22.48
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (Herman, Todd, Jackson, Gehm) 1:51.79
100 backstroke:
Slavinski (O) 1:13.20
100 breaststroke:
Pillittieri (F) 1:17.84
400 freestyle relay:
Frewsburg (Swan, Waid, Pillittieri, Yost) 4:17.38
AT MAYVILLE Allegany-Limestone 97, Chautauqua Lake 68
200 medley relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Gervasio, Kushmaul, Luce, Testa) 2:18.92
200 freestyle:
Nagel (AL) 2:40.37
200 IM:
Bush (AL) 2:53.55
50 freestyle:
Luce (CL) :27.77
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 244.20
100 butterfly:
Vecchio (AL) 1:14.90
100 freestyle:
Testa (CL) 1:08.22
500 freestyle:
Nagel (AL) 7:05.92
200 freestyle relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Luce, Testa, Kushmaul, Gervasio) 2:00.13
100 backstroke:
Vecchio (AL) 1:16.72
100 breaststroke:
Kushmaul (CL) 1:28.05
400 freestyle relay: Allegany-Limestone (Slevinski, Nagel, Marsh, Bush) 5:02.15