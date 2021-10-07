ANGOLA — It was the series of the plays that decided the game for the Olean Huskies on Thursday night, and perhaps served as the best summation of their season so far.
Leading 21-0 early in the fourth quarter, the host Lake Shore Eagles got the ball at the Olean 8-yard-line following a big kickoff return.
But the Huskies defense buckled up, kept Lake Shore out of the end zone on four straight plays, then took over at the four-yard-line and proceeded to march 96 methodical yards down the field for a final touchdown drive to put the game on ice.
“(That defensive stand) says a lot about our team,” Olean head coach Phil Vecchio said.
Indeed, after starting the year 0-3, the resilient Huskies have completely turned their season around, highlighted by Thursday night’s 27-0 victory over Class B South foe Lake Shore.
Olean (3-3, 3-1)started the game off strong, driving down the field with ease on its first drive that was capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run from Jamison Pittman late in the first quarter.
But from there, the Huskies looked out of sorts. Penalties, dropped passes, and the inability to get off the field on defense as Lake Shore (1-5, 1-5) picked up several first downs, led Vecchio to challenge his group at halftime.
“The first half was not what we expect out of our guys,” said the six-year head coach. “Everything was just too slow, too lax, not enough emotion. We challenged them at halftime and they responded.”
Before any time even went off the clock to start the second half, the Huskies, led by Pittman, wasted no time embracing their coach’s message. The senior tailback returned the second-half kickoff past the 50 and set Olean up in prime field position.
Quarterback Railey Silvis hit Ryan Isenberg for a 21-yard score a few plays later and the Huskies had doubled their lead to 14-0.
That throw was part of an outstanding all-around effort from the senior signal-caller. Silvis finished with 64 yards on the ground, 104 through the air, and had an interception while falling into the end zone on defense. And, for good measure, he went 2-for-3 kicking extra points.
“You know, if I screw up a call on the way in, he corrects me,” Vecchio said with a laugh. “He’s a dynamic player for us. He’s a great kid, and nobody gives more effort than him.”
After Silvis’ touchdown pass, the two teams traded empty possessions before Pittman punched in his second touchdown run of the game from three yards out and added an 11-yard score to punctuate that 96-yard drive and cap the game’s scoring.
Pittman finished with 118 yards on just 12 carries and now has six touchdowns and over 400 yards on the ground during Olean’s three-game win streak.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Vecchio asserted. “It’s like he’s shot out of a cannon; he runs very hard. For not being a big guy, he runs extremely tough.”
Lake Shore, which has now been outscored 131-6 over their last three games, showed flashes of offensive prowess on Thursday night, but were ultimately thwarted by Olean’s defense before they could reach paydirt.
Eagles quarterback Jaden Kennedy finished 10-for-20 for 93 yards passing with an interception and added 23 yards on the ground, but the offense struggled to find anything down the field.
Despite running nearly the identical amount of plays, the Huskies out-gained Lake Shore 286-133 and averaged seven yards per carry while the Eagles could muster just 1.7.
“That shows maturity on our team,” Vecchio noted of preserving the shutout despite a couple close calls. “Our defensive coordinator, (Les DeGolier) that was his first shutout so the kids were fired up for him so that was awesome.”
The fired-up Huskies will put the momentum that has built over the past three weeks to its biggest test of the season — next Friday night against currently undefeated Iroquois.
And although Vecchio was happy with his team for taking care of business against Lake Shore, he knows that first half of football and some of the miscues, including six penalties for 60 yards, won’t fly against a team as strong as the Chiefs.
“If we play like we did in the first half tonight, it’ll be too late,” he said. “I mean if we’re lucky, we will only be four scores down. You know, their quarterback is awesome but I love our quarterback. We want to get after them and give them the best game we have.”
And if a 2021 playoff push isn’t enough of a reason for the Huskies to be totally focused on next week’s tilt, Vecchio was also sure to add his team will have a little bit of extra motivation before the contest at Bradner Stadium.
“We played them in the playoffs last year and they knocked us out. “Yeah, our guys remember that,” he said. “Hopefully we can reverse the score.”
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Portville 36, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 10
CATTARAUGUS — Propelled by a steady run game and strong defensive line play, Portville (3-3) went on the road and snapped their three game losing streak against a stumbling Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-5).
The Panthers racked up 137 rushing yards on 31 attempts, led by Kaedon Holcomb, who averaged 4.9 yards per rush and found the endzone twice. Holcomb, the team’s leading rusher, finished with 59 yards on 12 attempts.
“I really like how our offensive line was playing tonight,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “We were playing four sophomores and they stepped in and created some really good holes.”
Portville grabbed control of the game early, jumping out to a 22-8 lead in the first half. Luke Petryszack found Zander Keim for a 62 yard score in the first quarter to open the scoring for the first of his two passing touchdowns.
The Petryszack to Keim connection remained open all afternoon as the two connected for 88 of Petryszack’s 170 yards passing.
Defensively, the Panther’s line limited the Timberwolves to just 55 yards on the ground. The lack of run success forced CLV to pass where they did not find much success either completing five passes on 11 attempts for 40 yards.
“Our line really just overwhelmed them and controlled the game,” Brooks said. “It was great to get back in the win column and get some momentum going into a big game on senior night next week against Silver Creek.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Chrisian Hines led the game in tackles with 8.5, including two tackles for loss. In addition, the T-Wolves scored their lone touchdown on a 75 yard kickoff return by Gage Furl.