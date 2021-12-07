ELLICOTTVILLE — In an entertaining juxtaposition, one side featured the 6-foot-7 center Will Roeske.
The other boasted the 5-foot-9 spark plug Logan Grinols.
Both had fantastic outings, pushing close to 30 points to give his team a chance. In the end, however, it was Roeske’s new-look Fillmore squad that got the better of Grinols’ young Ellicottville group.
Roeske poured in 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Fillmore ultimately hung on for a 57-55 overtime victory in a cross-sectional battle Monday night. Luke Colombo, Mitch Ward and Zach Sisson all added eight points, all of which ended up being critical in a one-possession victory.
Roeske was one of the few returning key players for a Fillmore team that lost all five starters from last year. Grinols, meanwhile, is one of just two returning veteran players for Ellicottville, and he, too, was leaned on, as the senior guard racked up 27 points, including a 5-of-8 effort from 3-point range, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Fillmore brought a 28-21 lead into the break, but Ellicottville rallied, taking a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter. After ending regulation tied at 53, FCS’ four OT points were enough to escape with the win.
“It was the first varsity game for all but two kids,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “We came out a little nervous, a little timid when shooting the basketball. But overall, I was really happy with the way we played. We battled all night, we shot the ball better as the night went on. We played together as a team; it was just one of those nights where we came up a little short.”
Caedon Wyatt added 12 points and six rebounds.
Monday’s non-league contest continued the pairing between the two schools after both the boys and girls soccer teams played each other in the regular season, and the Fillmore and Ellicottville boys met in the Far West Regional.
And it featured a great individual battle between Roeske and Grinols.
“(It was) two really good individual performances, and it came in opposite ways,” McCann said. “One was the biggest guy on the court and one was probably the smallest. It was a fun dynamic to watch. Will was tough inside; if he caught it inside, it was gonna be two points for him. In the first half, I think we were late with some of our double teams. We got better, but he made some great plays.
“Logan shot the ball extremely well. He was our motor, our engine, the one that kept us going. He played the entire game, he never came out. But he battled, kept us in the game; he was a leader, and that’s what we want from him.”
BOYS NON-LEAGUE
Bishop Timon-St. Jude 77, Allegany-Limestone 54
BUFFALO — Tyler Curran recorded 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, but Allegany-Limestone fell into an early hole en route to a season-opening loss.
Anthony DeCapua added 11 points while Gabe Ramadhan and Andrew Giardini (4 assists) each grabbed six rebounds for the Gators.
Bishop Timon held a commanding 34-11 lead after the first quarter, but A-L played evenly with the Buffalo private school the rest of the way, as each team scored 43 points over the next three quarters.
GIRLS NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 44, Buffalo Seminary 23
BUFFALO — Marceline Hutter posted 20 points and five steals and Brightleen Ngunyi had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds to key New Life.
New Life held Buffalo Seminary scoreless in the second quarter while building up a 27-4 halftime lead. New Life moved to 1-1.