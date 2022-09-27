BOLIVAR — It was perhaps the most anticipated Allegany County boys soccer matchup date. And it could go down as the contest of the year … depending on what happens in the rematch on Oct. 7.
And depending on what Genesee Valley/Belfast has to say about it down the road.
This was upstart Bolivar-Richburg, which has gotten better and better in recent years and is currently amid a historic campaign this fall, against perennial league power Fillmore. Both teams were unbeaten and both had displayed flashes of dominance. And though typically a David vs. Goliath pairing on paper, this was a true battle of two pretty evenly-matched teams.
In the end, B-R, in a valiant effort, gave the Eagles everything they could handle, but Fillmore managed to still show who’s boss in the county landscape.
Zach Sisson scored off a Mitchell Ward direct kick in the 67th minute to give Fillmore its final edge in a 3-2 Division I triumph on Tuesday.
Reiss Gaines had given B-R an initial 1-0 lead, tallying off a Ryder Easton pass in the sixth minute before Ward notched the first of his two goals in the 14th minute, with Sisson assisting, to make it 1-1 at halftime. Ward and Sisson connected again in the 58th minute to make it 2-1, but this time B-R rallied, getting a goal from Ian Unfus off a penalty kick in the 62nd minute as the teams brought a 2-2 score into the final stages.
Luke Colombo made five saves for the Eagles, now 9-0. David Abdo made five saves for the Wolverines, who after an 8-0 start and tying GV/Belfast last week moved to 8-1-1.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IIHinsdale 3, Scio/Friendship 2, OTFRIENDSHIP — Gage Guerin scored with 10 seconds left in the second overtime to lift Hinsdale to its second win of the year.
Bryce Guerin had two first half goals for the Bobcats (2-7), one assisted by Landon Zyer. Jordan White connected on a penalty kick just 47 seconds in and Ethan Davenport scored off a pass by Chase Kinnicutt asFriendship/Scio (3-7) made it 2-2 at the break.
Nolan Barney had five saves for Hinsdale and Taylor Moore had three saves for F/S.
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 3, Cuba-Rushford 2CUBA — Lucas Matias recorded a goal and an assist to lead Houghton to its second win in as many nights. Matias scored in the first half off an assist from Pedro Robello. Maddox Keller evened the score before halftime for Cuba-Rushford.
An own goal awarded to Houghton (8-2) broke the tie in the second half and Brian Patipewe extended the lead 66 minutes into action. Braeden White scored the second goal for the Rebels (3-8) and Andersen Siegel and Preston Bilotta each had an assist. Jack Frank had 13 saves for C-R and Marco Zanini had eight saves for Houghton.
“We played a full 80 minutes. We didn’t score on our chances,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “I think it’s looking good for us in the future if we continue this work ethic.”
Pioneer 3, Holland 2YORKSHIRE — J.T. Carmody scored 40 seconds in and Pioneer ended up rallying from a 2-1 deficit for the victory.
Teegan Engasser scored five and 15 minutes in to give Holland a 2-1 edge. But Zander Terhune tied it in the 25th minute before Ethan Metlak scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 34th minute for Pioneer.
Carmody and Terhune assisted on each other’s goals while Josh Chitty had the helper on Metlak’s. Seth Higgins made six saves for the Panthers (3-8).
Wellsville 0, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0, OTBELMONT — Both goalkeepers earned a shutout as each team settled for its first scoreless tie of the season.
Thai Norasethaporn had eight saves for GV/Belfast and Logan Dunbar had 10 saves for the Lions. The defenses of each side proved impenetrable through 100 minutes of game action. The JagDogs (4-3-2) remain unbeaten in their last three games (1-0-2) while Wellsville went to 4-6-1.
“Both goalies made one great save. There were no good looks and it was a battle back and forth,” GV/Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “The game was evenly matched. Neither team deserved to win or lose.”