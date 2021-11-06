EAST AURORA — They were welcomed back to town by wailing fire trucks, an escort down Main Street and throngs of cheering parents and supporters.
And why shouldn’t they have been? The Allegany-Limestone cross country teams had arrived from the hour-and-a-half drive south as one of the most decorated schools at the sectional event.
A-L boasted two individual champions, three total state qualifiers and a pair of teams that finished in the top two in their class Friday at the Section 6 cross country championships at Knox Farm State Park. And it was its star duo, two (and even three) of the top runners in all of Western New York, that once again led the way.
Jacob Brink and Angelina Napoleon each brought home the overall Class C individual titles and the Gator teams both placed second in Class C2, and seventh (boys) and third (girls) in all of Class C. Brink won with a 5K time of 16:27.62, not only beating, but racing past second-place finisher Kyle Urban (Alden, 16:43.60) and a trio of rivals from Falconer and Southwestern. Napoleon won with a mark of 18:31.73, the second-fastest time (and only three seconds behind the winner) of the entire meet.
Those two and Daniel Casey, who placed third in Class C at 17:00.77, all qualified for states by finishing in the top five individually. It’s the first time since 1999 that both A-L teams reached the sectional podium in the same year.
“Back in 1999, both the boys and girls teams won and went to states,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “Since then, this is the first time we’ve had a first or second (for both genders). These kids have worked really hard over the years, and they’re juniors and seniors now, so this is kind of the culmination of a lot of years.”
KEVIN Voegelin gave A-L a third runner in the top 50 (44th, 19:29.69) as the Gators placed seventh of 16 teams (214 points) in combined Class C. Southwestern took the team win with 49 points. Brink led an entire field of 123 runners.
“For Jake, the boy that he beat today is one that he’s been running behind and had his eyes set on,” Stamets said. “(But) today was the most important race and that’s the way we approached it, a culmination. He pulled it all together on the right day to take the sectional title, which was really exciting for him.”
In Class B, Lucas Peterson-Volz placed 25th (18:47.82) while Jack DeRose was 40th (19:28.22) of 105 runners as Olean placed 10th of 14 teams with 240 points. East Aurora won the team title with 24. Adrian Bohdanowcyz was 41st (19:29.94) and Cavan Boutilette 63rd (20:25.83) for the Huskies.
In Class D, Maddox Bush logged a top-five finish for Franklinville/Ellicottville (5th, 18:07.44) as the Titans took fourth of seven teams with 99 points. Grant Cornell (12th, 18:37.25), Cayden Hatch (22nd, 19:28.06) and A.J. Shortz (24th, 19:32.30) all added top 25 finishes for the Titans in a field of 54.
Maple Grove won the team title with 45 points.
ON THE girls’ side, Napoleon finished behind only Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette (Class A, 18:28.31). It marks the third time that Napoleon has clinched a spot in the state meet, and likely would have been her fourth had there been a NYS event last fall.
“Angelina once again ran really well,” Stamets said. “For her to finish second out of hundreds of runners was a great accomplishment for her.”
A-L had four others in the top 40 (of 107 runners), as Lilianna Peters was 12th (21:35.86), Erin Sheehy 27th (22:42.35), Ashlyn Collins 31st (23:10.24) and Lindsey Kolb 40th (23:29.10). The Gators (104 points) took third in the overall class behind only Newfance (37 points) and Eden (96). Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady had an impressive showing as an individual, placing 19th in 22:14.13.
In Class B, Sara Thomas took 30th (22:22.86) and Sofia Rucinski 47th (23:57.93) in a field of 88 runners for Olean, which was incomplete. Nya Martinelli placed 61st (25:21.96) for the Huskies.
In Class D, Tarryn Herman grabbed 24th (23:59.28) while Emily Ossont was 28th (25:39.15) of 45 participants as Franklinville/Ellicottville took sixth of six teams with 142 points.