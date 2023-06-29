ALLEGANY — Angelina Napoleon proved she’s the best in the nation in the high school steeplechase.
But this week, Napoleon received affirmation that she's the best of the best. The Allegany-Limestone graduate, who recently wrapped a state championship and national record-breaking senior season, won the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year Award, as announced by the sports drink company on Thursday.
The award came as a surprise to Napoleon during a school assembly Tuesday, just days after her graduation from ALCS. Napoleon returned to school to be honored with a New York state proclamation from Assemblyman Joe Giglio and Senator George Borrello for her national record-breaking track and field season. But near the end of Tuesday’s assembly, representatives from Gatorade came forward to surprise Napoleon with the award. She not only had won the New York Player of the Year Award, but the national award as well.
“Just surprise,” Napoleon said Wednesday of her reaction. “I understand what I've accomplished and that I was probably in contention, but I guess I hadn't really thought about it too much because I also am very aware of the competition in the nation and how hard other girls work. So yeah, it was a thought that maybe I could, but to be honest I didn't think I was going to win it. I didn't think that that was going to be an actual thing that was given to me.”
It took Napoleon a while to wrap her brain around what the award meant.
“It was surreal, because I wasn't expecting it at all. It was a huge surprise,” she said. “The Gatorade people just made it such a great day for me and such a good experience. So I was just speechless honestly.
“They just kind of walked out on the stage and announced that I had won the New York State Gatorade (award), and then after they announced that, they announced that I had won the National Gatorade Player for girls track and field. Then (Coach Kathy) Stamets gave me the award and I was just ... I don't know, I guess my brain didn't comprehend it, that I was like the national girls track and field player.”
A day later, she had some time to reflect on the award’s meaning. Napoleon sought to win the Gatorade New York award as a junior but didn’t get it. Now, she’s recognized not only as the best in the state, or a specific event, but for all of the nation’s girls track and field athletes.
“It means a lot because I think that there's probably a lot of girls that could get this award,” Napoleon said. “So for the committee to think that I was the best representative for that does mean a lot, because there are so many candidates. But it is interesting that the Gatorade crew mentioned that this award is more than just what you do on the track, it's about what you do in the classroom and how you are just as a person. So I'm glad that I represented myself well and really just brought home my senior year well.”
Past winners of the National Player of the Year have gone on to become some of the biggest names in their respective sports, from Allyson Felix in track to Peyton Manning in football and LeBron James and Candace Parker in basketball.
Napoleon won state federation championships in the 800-meter run (2:03.97) and 2,000 steeplechase, breaking her own national high school record in the latter with a time of 6:18.41. Then, a week later, she won a national championship in the 2,000 steeplechase at the New Balance Nationals. She also maintained a 3.99 GPA and will attend North Carolina State on scholarship to continue her track and cross country careers.
“To win the National Gatorade Player of the Year is incredible because you're talking about every track athlete in every track event, she was selected to be that one winner out of all of those people,” Stamets said. “I'm sure some of the things that helped with that (were) her national record that she broke and re-set, the fact that she's a versatile track athlete: steeple, distance, she's able to hurdle, she high-jumped. At the state meet this year she was on the medal stand for four events: She was with her (3,200) relay team and her individual: the 800, the 2,000 (steeplechase) and the high jump.”
But as impressive as her times and records are, Napoleon may have done as much to earn the award outside of her time on the track. A Gatorade press release announcing the award cited her work as a volunteer with the local group Girls on the Run and as a team leader in the school’s investment club and senior class secretary.
“(To win the award), she has to demonstrate that she has a good academic history, and then they look for community service, sportsmanship, character,” Stamets said, “which I think on top of everything athletically that Ange has been able to do, she's a great young lady. She's encouraging to others.
“The other coaches from other schools, it's incredible when you go to big meets; at the state meet, I had coaches coming up and saying how kind she is to their athletes.
“So that Gatorade award is kind of the whole package. I can't tell you how proud I am as a coach (and) the school is. She has represented us as a community amazingly well.”
For Napoleon, displaying that kind of character — the kind that won her the sportsmanship award at both the state outdoor track meet and the state cross country meet in the fall — comes down to “respect for competitors.”
“You need to respect your competitors, no matter where you are,” she said. “No matter if you're at a dual meet or if you're at the national event. Everybody's there and everyone's putting their heart out so I think that it's important. The least you can do is turn around and give people high-fives and tell them a good job because you wouldn't have a race without that.”