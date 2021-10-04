ROCHESTER — Runners from 11 Big 30 schools took part in the McQuaid Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, led by Allegany-Limestone’s Jacob Brink, who finished second in the Gators’ division out of 317 participants.
The Gators’ boys were 13th out of 28 teams scoring in the A-1 small school division. Brink was second in the 3-mile race with a time of 15:55.4. Also for A-L, Daniel Casey was sixth (16:27.5) and Kevin Voegelin 91st (18:43).
For the A-L girls, who were eight out of 30 scoring A-1 schools, Angelina Napoleon was third at 18:28.5. Lilianna Peters was 41st (21:15), Erin Sheehy 80th (22:26) and Ashlyn Collins 101st (23:03).
Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady was 77th in the A-1 girls race (22:23).
Southwestern won the A-1 boys team scoring and Notre Dame (Easton, Pa.) won the girls.
In the AA (medium schools) division, Pioneer’s Brody Jones finished second (16:07) out of 195 runners. Teammate Mike Domster was 88th (18:56.4). For the Pioneer girls, Kevina Drennan was 92nd (22:24).
The Olean boys were 21st in AA, led by Jack DeRose’s 44th place finish (18:06.0). Lucas Peterson-Volz was 76th place (18:45); Adrian Bohdanowycz 82nd (18:48) and Cavan Boutillette 124th (19:45). The OHS girls were 25th. Sara Thomas was 82nd in a time of 21:55, while Safia Javed was 182nd (25:47) and Sofia Rucinski was 184th (25:50).
For Bradford, Manny Diaz was nith in AA (16:47.6), with teammates Leo Patermiti 17th (17:18), Brayden Friar 36th (17:52) and Joe Carsuo 92nd (19:04) in the AA boys race. In the AA girls race, Korie Dixon took 14th in 19:43, while Caitlyn Taylor was 49th (21:14) and Leila Bines was 91st (22:23).
In the A-2 division, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry was ninth in the boys race (16:37) while Noah Gabreski was 70th (18:23).
Maddox Bush was 53rd (18:11) while Grant Cornell was 77th (18:30) and Cayden Hatch 80th (18:35). Tarryn Herman was 120th in the girls race (23:47).
Oswayo Valley’s Charlotte Austin-Keech was 62nd in the girls race (22:24) and Madison Taylor 68th (22:35).
For the Otto-Eldred boys, Zachary Schuessler was 98th (18:57.8).
VOLLEYBALL
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Salamanca 0
NORTH COLLINS — North Collins rolled in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10.
Lezly McComber had three blocks and a kill for Salamanca (1-9, 0-8). Madison Hoag, Karina Crouse and Jillian Rea all had two aces each.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 3, Archbishop Walsh 1
HINSDALE — Jaylee Jimmerson recorded 12 aces to lead Hinsdale in a 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory.
Kylee Leonard added six aces and five assists and Kenzington Wesley made five kills for the victors.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast improved to 4-6 with a sweep, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20.
Katlin Sadler had 17 kills, four aces and two assists, while Addison Herring marked 16 assists, 11 aces and two kills.
“I think the team played pretty well today,” GV/B coach Darren Bradt said. “Their passing has improved which has made the work of the setter and hitters much easier. Katlin did a great job at the net moving the ball around and creating great opportunities for hits. Addison had many great serves to help build and maintain our offensive scoring. It was a great game for a homecoming weekend.”