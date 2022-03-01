HOUGHTON — The Allegany-Limestone indoor track and field teams brought nine athletes to the Section 6 championships last Saturday.
Six of those earned a sectional patch with a top-four finish, three event championships were won and two came back with an individual title. Safe to say it was a banner day for the Gators at Houghton College.
Angelina Napoleon continued a stellar junior year of running, winning the 1,000-meter run (2:58.45) and anchoring the first-place, record-setting 1,600-relay team at the meet which doubled as the state qualifier. Napoleon and teammates Tyyetta Herman, Jessica Daley and Ashlyn Collins won the 1,600-relay with a new school mark of 4:10.85. That broke the old standard of 4:11.55, set by Napoleon, Collins, Jackie Daley and Marina Miketish in 2020. Napoleon also took third in the high jump (5-2).
FOR THE boys, Jacob Brink won an individual crown with the top spot in the 1,600-meter run (4:28.51) and Tony Bates took second in the triple jump (40-7), a personal-best by over a foot. Also, Wyatt Tinelli took sixth in the pole vault (10-6) and Quintin Allen placed seventh in the long jump (19-3). Also for the girls, Herman took second in the 300 with a personal-best run of :42.38 while Collins was fourth in the 600 (1:46.13) and Maddie Straub was fourth in the 1,500 racewalk (8:32.99).
“That says a lot about the day our athletes had,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said of Saturday’s showing, before adding of Napoleon’s effort: “She went out and ran a 59-second split for the (4-by-4) and we needed every bit of it. I know she was disappointed about not having the day in the high jump that she wanted, but a lot of that was that she had to run a semifinal for the relay and the 1,000 before she jumped at the higher heights.
“And not to make excuses, but that was the first time all season that we competed with that order of events.”
Wilber noted that Napoleon will face a similar situation next week at the state event, “so I’m glad that we can try to make some adjustments in our preparation. But still, what a day for her. She had met the state standard in the high jump already (5-3), so she had to finish in the top three, and to her credit she did that.”
HERMAN’S previous PR in the 300 was :43.06. On Saturday, she won her preliminary heat at :42.67, “which was a big drop,” Wilber said. “We were expecting a :42.9-something. So to see that number was exciting.
“In the final, she was neck-and-neck with Sammi Payne (of Clarence) and we figured that her time was going to drop again. I can’t say we were expecting :42.38, but what a day. That has to give her confidence going into next weekend.”
Of Colins’ and Straub’s fourth-place finishes, Wilber added, “They both had missed some time this season with injuries, so that’s a tribute to them and the amount of work that they put in to get healthy and be at or near their best.
“Jake continues to dominate the indoor season as well. He ran a lot of that race by himself; it’s always good to have someone there pushing you. We’re eager to see him against the best in the state. And for Tony to make it to the state meet with Jake, we couldn’t be happier for him.”
IN ITS inaugural season, the Salamanca teams also fared well on Saturday in Houghton.
For the boys, Arlen Newark had a strong performance, taking sixth in the 600 (1:29.60) and 10th in the long jump (18-07). The 800-meter relay team of Jason McGraw, Jorden Ambuske, Arlen and Archer Newark ran its best time of the season in the semifinals (1:40.57), which earned a trip to the finals, where it would place sixth overall. McGraw also took 15th in the 55-meter dash (:7.29) and Archer Newark claimed 11th in the 300 with a time of :39.76.
For the girls, Jillian Rea took 10th in the shot put while being a dual-sport winter athlete and also playing basketball. The 3,200-relay team of Ryanna Brady, Aliyah Lee, Sierra Haynoski and Harley Brown entered the day No. 12 and finished 11th, shaving 40 seconds off their time while setting a new school record.
“These young ladies are some of the best students we have academically and work equally as hard at training,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said.
Of the Warriors’ first campaign as a whole, she added: “This entire season has been the seasons of firsts. Seeing the interest that has ignited in some new student-athletes that had never experienced track and field before has been so awesome. It’s like getting bit by the bug. Once you experience the unique competition that is required in our sport vs. a team sport, it really takes kids to a new level in their confidence.”