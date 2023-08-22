DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred football team has been a number of positive adjectives over the last four years.
Competitive.
Winning.
High-scoring. Fun to watch.
And yet, ever since making the playoffs in 2018, Troy Cook’s inaugural campaign as head coach, the Terrors have continued to finish a bit short of the two places they ultimately want to be: at the top of their league and in the postseason.
Oh, O-E could have ended that mini-drought last fall; the Terrors, against like-sized District 9 Region 3 competition, turned in their best regular year since claiming the old AML North title in 2017, going 6-4 with wins over Class A No. 6 seed Coudersport (39-18) and Class AAAA Bradford (33-26) while averaging an impressive 34 points per contest. A 60-12 Week 10 loss to Port Allegany, however, which would go on to be the No. 1 seed in Class A, and a laundry list of late-season injuries forced Cook’s group into the difficult decision of opting out of the postseason.
FOR O-E, it was a bitter end to a quality, encouraging year.
Making it easier, though, was the fact that it came with something of a promise: that the Terrors could well be back, and potentially even better, in 2023. And after four-straight playoff-less seasons — and a mark of 16-21 in that time — that’s the mindset it’s taking into Year 6 under Cook.
“We started out really well,” Cook assessed of ‘22, when the Terrors jumped out to marks of 3-1 and 6-2 before dropping an overtime heartbreaker to Cameron County and bowing to Port A. “Injuries started to add up a little bit and it definitely impacted the end of the season. Hopefully this year we can stay healthier longer and finish the season the way we wanted to last year.”
If that criterion is met, there’s good reason to believe the Terrors will do just that. Why? After taking its lumps as a youthful team in both 2021 and ‘22, O-E has a wealth of experience back this fall.
INDEED, Cook returns nine full-time starters and 12 players who started at least one game last fall, including senior quarterback Andrew Schenfield, the only Region 3 signal-caller to earn D-9 all-star honors, top wideouts Manning Splain and Shene Thomas, featured running back Hunter App and four out of five offensive linemen, most notably D-9 all-star Braxton Caldwell. And though both Coudersport and Cameron County also have the bulk of their talent back, Cook has been able to proceed with perhaps the most veteran roster in his six seasons … plus what figures to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 30.
“I would say it’s a little bit different this year,” he acknowledged. “Last year, we had some inexperienced guys coming, so we were trying to get them up to speed. This year, we have a lot of experience coming back, so we’re able to probably do a little bit more this year than we did last year. (We’ll) probably focus a little bit more just on fine-tuning things than trying to work on getting so many guys up to speed.”
IN A half-decade under Cook, Otto-Eldred has had solid success as a rare pass-first small-school team. Indeed, from the likes of the Sebastian brothers to the Magees and now Schenfield, O-E has had little problem moving the ball.
This year has the makings of being one of its most prolific yet.
Schenfield passed for 2,188 yards and 28 touchdowns last fall despite missing some time down the stretch due to injury. His top two targets, Splain and Thomas, now both juniors, logged 45 receptions and 10 touchdowns and 30 catches and nine TDs, respectively, while making the league all-star team at WR and return specialist.Add in App, another playmaker in Schenfield’s younger brother David and an experienced line and O-E figures to have one of the best collections of skilled position players, and maybe overall offenses, among D-9 small schools.
“They’ve put in quite a bit of work in the offseason, whether it be the weight room, summer workouts, things like that,” Cook said of his 16 total returning lettermen. “We’re just really looking to take another step forward. We’re not looking for anybody to do anything crazy. Just keep progressing, keep working hard and things will take care of themselves.”
YES, OFFENSE will almost certainly be O-E’s strength. Cook’s players acknowledged as much when, at D-9 Media Day earlier this month, they pointed to their line and QB-WR rooms as the areas to be reckoned with.
Defensively, the Terrors have room to improve after allowing 31.4 points per game in what amounted to a season defined by shootouts. But the hope is that with nine starters back, including a pair of all-stars in Caldwell (the team’s third-leading tackler who had eight sacks in ‘22) and App, and now a year older, they’ll be able to better succeed on that side of the ball this season.
In 2018, Cook was able to extend what had been two of the Terrors’ best seasons of this millennium in ‘16 and ‘17, leading them to a .500 regular season mark and into the playoffs for the third-straight year. The goal now: to remain healthy and close that gap defensively. If O-E can check those two boxes, it’s more than feasible that it could recapture some of the magic from that stretch.
Less than a week until its season-opener at home versus Elk County Catholic, however, it’s choosing to keep an even keel.
“These guys would probably tell you undefeated, stuff like that,” Cook said of the forecast for 2023. “It’s cliche probably, but we try to take it one week at a time. The next game is the most important game; take it game by game, and if we do things the right way, it’ll add up and we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Braxton Caldwell, senior, 6-5, 200, offensive tackle/defensive end
Andrew Schenfield, senior, 6-2, 220, quarterback
Abram Austin, senior, 5-11, 190, offensive guard/linebacker
Tyler McElhattan, senior, 5-11, 245, center/defensive tackle
Manning Splain, junior, 6-0, 185, wide receiver/cornerback
Hunter App, junior, 5-8, 165, running back/safety
David Schenfield, junior, 6-2, 180, wide receiver/safety
Jaden Prince, junior, 5-9, 175, running back/linebacker
Jakob Hernandez, junior, 5-10, 235, offensive guard/defensive tackle
Jerimiah Ford, junior, 5-10, 205, offensive guard/linebacker
Charlie Minard, junior, 6-3, 240, tackle, both ways
Shene Thomas, junior, 6-2, 165, wide receiver/cornerback
ALSO LETTERING were:
Carter Wolfe, senior, 6-0, 170, wide receiver/cornerback/kicker
Dawson Welch, sophomore, 5-10, 160, wide receiver/safety
Shane Magee, sophomore, 5-10, 160, quarterback/safety
Devin Kimball, sophomore, 5-9, 165, running back/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: A. Schenfield, Magee, Mason Schenfield (fr., 5-9, 140), Mason Rees (fr., 5-4, 120)
Running Backs: App, Prince, Kimball, Michael Eaton (fr., 5-9, 145)
Ends/Receivers: Splain, D. Schenfield, Thomas, Welch, Wolfe, Tein Caldwell (so., 6-2, 165), David Frost (fr., 5-6, 130), Richard Heller (fr., 5-10, 165)
Guards/Tackles: Austin, Caldwell, Hernandez, Minard, Ford, Korrie Turek (sr., 5-9, 210), Collin Shreve (so., 6-0, 200), Jacob Aldrich (jr., 5-6, 185), Landon Doane (fr., 6-2, 275), Joshua Kusnierz (fr., 5-10, 195), Logan Maben (jr., 5-8, 230), Mason Simes (fr., 5-7, 145), Lorrain VanCamp (so., 5-3, 185)
Centers: McElhattan, Erik Gray (so., 6-0, 170)
Defense
Ends: B. Caldwell, Minard, Shreve, T. Caldwell, Kimball, Kusnierz, Simes
Down Lineman/Tackles: Hernandez, McElhattan, Turek, Aldrich, Doane, Maben, VanCamp
Linebackers: Austin, Ford, Prince, D. Schenfield, Gray, M. Schenfield, Eaton, Heller
Defensive Backs: Splain, Thomas, App, Welch, Wolfe, Magee, Frost, Rees
Kickers/Punters: Wolfe
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
September
1 — Sheffield, 7 p.m.
8 — at Bradford, 7 p.m.
15 — Bucktail, 7 p.m.
22 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
30 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
October
6 — Coudersport, 7 p.m.
13 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
20 — Cameron County, 7 p.m.
27 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Smethport